Why don't many Muslims in South Asia have family names?

It is a well known fact that a lot of Muslims in South Asia are converts. However, it appears that during the conversions, not only the first names but also they have changed their tribes/family names into generic Arbo-Persian names. There is no way to trace their family history or ancestral roots other than their own claims. The family or caste history is simply erased ! On the other hand , many of the Muslims in Punjab and Sindh have well retained their pre-islamic family names with no problem. I was wondering why is this practice of changing family names during conversions ? Is it to hide certain caste identities to avoid social stigmas?
