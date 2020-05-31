Why don't many Muslims in South Asia have family names?

That's a good question. My dad is a Hyderabadi Deccani, here are our names



my name: Mohammed Abdul Khader

my dad's name: Mohammed Zakiullah

my grandfather's name: Mohammed Samiullah

my great grandfather's name: Mohammed Abdul Khader



I don't know why but as you can see in our family tradition we don't have family surnames, and there is no indication of our caste in our name, it's just a generic Arabic name.



I also asked my dad once what our caste is, and he said "we don't have caste", we are just Urdu speaking Hyderabadi Muslims, we don't even know much about our ancestors except they were probably Hindus.

I am planning on doing a DNA ancestry test soon, then maybe I'll get some answers about my ancestral roots.