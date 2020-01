We should but there are many factors contributing as to why we don't.



1. Sports as a professional activity is seen as the activity of the elite. They play hardball, the rest of us play tape ball. Most state schools have little or no sporting facilities - so sport is seen as a past time, not something that has a significant place in our social structure.



2. Priorities. So many of us have more important things to worry about. Unfortunately our governments are not in the habit of delivering even the essentials, so the huge effort required to get govt to do something is reserved for the important things - not sport.



I think sport would be very useful in our society. it makes people healthier, encourages competitive spirit, focuses the energy on youth towards self development, provides a local identity.

