Probably for the same reason why Iraq doesn't buy any weapons that changes the current balance of power in the mideast, the US has probably secretly threatened Lebanon with sanctions if they buy something like S-300, HQ-9, S-400 or whatever other weapon that allows these countries to defend themselves against US allies in the region, the only thing they can buy is tanks or APCs or rifles or things like that.

Heck they could have even threatened the leaderships in these countries with assassinations if they disobey.