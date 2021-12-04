What's new

Why does the US have 800 military bases around the world?

The SC

The SC

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 13, 2012
23,565
19
25,571
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
It costs taxpayers billions to keep US bases around the globe running. Why are they there in the first place?

 
Goritoes

Goritoes

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2021
2,940
0
4,454
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
The higher you rise, the harder the fall... Lets hope that fall does not come in my lifetime, because US has turned the world into a giant Ship, with America been the captain and this captain is not going down with the ship but if captain goes down the ship goes with it.
 
AZMwi

AZMwi

FULL MEMBER
Apr 17, 2021
515
0
745
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
The SC said:
It costs taxpayers billions to keep US bases around the globe running. Why are they there in the first place?

Click to expand...
to implement new world order, to steal resources of poor nations and to protect illegal zionist squatters in Palestine
 
K

K_Bin_W

FULL MEMBER
Jul 1, 2021
428
0
431
Country
Canada
Location
Pakistan
Goritoes said:
The higher you rise, the harder the fall... Lets hope that fall does not come in my lifetime, because US has turned the world into a giant Ship, with America been the captain and this captain is not going down with the ship but if captain goes down the ship goes with it.
Click to expand...
US does not have 800 bases, that would mean about 3 bases in each country. Unless you redefine "base"
 
AZMwi

AZMwi

FULL MEMBER
Apr 17, 2021
515
0
745
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
Goritoes said:
The higher you rise, the harder the fall... Lets hope that fall does not come in my lifetime, because US has turned the world into a giant Ship, with America been the captain and this captain is not going down with the ship but if captain goes down the ship goes with it.
Click to expand...
unless the so called captain is thrown overboard because of his constant bullying and sh*tfuc**ry
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
DF-21D: The Aircraft Carrier Killer Missile That Makes Navy Admirals Freak Out
2 3
Replies
35
Views
2K
Oldman1
O
Vapnope
Inside America’s failed Afghan drone campaign
Replies
0
Views
478
Vapnope
Vapnope
Zarvan
The UAE Is Turning Into the World Capital for Weapons Makers
2
Replies
19
Views
1K
dani191
D
L
The United States does not see Dhaka in the eyes of Delhi
Replies
5
Views
710
dbc
dbc
scope
The American Indian Holocaust, known as the “500 year war” and the World’s Longest Holocaust In The History Of Mankind
2 3 4 5
Replies
66
Views
6K
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom