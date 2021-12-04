Why does the US have 800 military bases around the world?

to implement new world order, to steal resources of poor nations and to protect illegal zionist squatters in PalestineIt costs taxpayers billions to keep US bases around the globe running. Why are they there in the first place?
US does not have 800 bases, that would mean about 3 bases in each country. Unless you redefine "base"The higher you rise, the harder the fall... Lets hope that fall does not come in my lifetime, because US has turned the world into a giant Ship, with America been the captain and this captain is not going down with the ship but if captain goes down the ship goes with it.
unless the so called captain is thrown overboard because of his constant bullying and sh*tfuc**ryThe higher you rise, the harder the fall... Lets hope that fall does not come in my lifetime, because US has turned the world into a giant Ship, with America been the captain and this captain is not going down with the ship but if captain goes down the ship goes with it.
It will certainly put an end to global terrorismunless the so called captain is thrown overboard because of his constant bullying and sh*tfuc**ry
A very valid pointWhy does a COLONIAL POWER has bases in SUBJECT countries????