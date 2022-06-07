Why does the corrupt Political System, Judiciary, Establishment, Mainstream Media fear Imran Khan who has no militia, no immense wealth, no army???

Goritoes said: Maybe the reason system is not working with him is because he has no army or militia, if his party start suicide bombings, start attacking check posts, maybe then our establishment will call them apne bache as well, and also work on some sort of peace deal with them, isn't it the same they are doing with TTP butchers ? Click to expand...

TTP has political and religious backing from many religious organisations and parties. These same parties and organisations have international connections aswell. Pakistan just wants TTP to stop waging their Jihad on Pakistan and then it'll be all lovey dovey. The establishment uses the religious organisations and parties against the secular separatist movements. They made deep links during the Afghan war, believe me they have deep links in the army, because obviously they can influence anyone including the establishment. The secular movements are also the same, they also have international connections and want to make Pakistan in to a secular society, promoting their values and culture etc. Both are the same.IK and PTI need to promote their ideology of Pakistan first, Pakistan having mutual relationship rather than slave/master relationship. Make relations with likeminded governments, then use their influence on the establishment.The new government is not pro Usa as people believe, imagine China stops cooperating on Jf17, J10, Submarines, Frigates, Cpec and Gwadar. This would make Pakistan go to zero.The new government is trying to carry on the old policy of keeping close to the Usa and allies, and also keeping close relation with the Chinese and Turkish, trying not to make anti Usa moves, or openly criticising the Usa policies in the region. This is what the establishment wants. Its not really pro Usa camp as that would upset China, its more like keeping your head down between your knees.