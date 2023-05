HAIDER said:

Whenever any action goes against PTI. PDM behind the scene message PTI, it's not us, its the army. They never own action. @blain2 and rest your take, please. Click to expand...

Preserving their "democratic credentials" for the future so they can say "look, we never sided with aamriat when it took action against PTI, we were always for democracy" etc. etc.All these two-faced ******** have to do is to tell the establishment to backoff and hold elections if they truly were the guardians of democracy.