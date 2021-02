Dark1 said: Chess Ratings FIDE - World Chess Federation, Online ratings, individual calculations

Why does Pakistan have zero GMs in chess ?

India has 64 , 4th highest in the world.

Bangladesh has 5



I play on chess.com and many Pakistanis are registered their. But seems no Pakistani has gone over IM level.



Its a excellent game with a rising profile and very accessible.



Maybe not many see it as a career to persue instead of just a passion to fulfill. Even here it's pretty rare for anyone to actively persue it, although chess championships at school levels exist, so there is a structure available for those who would be interested in it and want to go further.Here in our region careers followed due to passion are low if they aren't seen as glamorous or profitable. I'd say school level encouragement would be a key criteria to increase the number of players who do it professionally.