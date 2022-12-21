What's new

Why does Pakistan have such a unique conspiracy culture?

Why are the conspiracy theories that go around in Pakistan so unique and unlike conspiracy theories in other countries? even for the standards of conspiracies in the Muslim world, Pakistan manages to defeat them in sheer insanity and irrationality. The kinds of conspiracies you see that go around in say Afghanistan or Bangladesh are nothing what like people believe in Pakistan. Whether it be that India is behind the TTP and created them, Israel , America, Afghanistan, India, Martians, etc. are in collusion to defame and make Pakistan and its people look bad on the world stage, terrorists in Pakistan are Hindus or Zionist Americans in disguise as a Pakistani and a Muslim can never be a terrorist, the attacks in Mumbai were staged by Hindus in a coordinated plot to defame and malign Pakistan's "good name" in the world community, India is behind terrorism in Afghanistan to defame Pakistan yada yada, India released water in Pakistan to flood it, Israel is jealous of Pakistan and wants it destroyed, Vaccines are a CIA plot, Hindu Baniyas are stealing the water and cutting off the electricity in Pakistan, you get the gist. But dare you suspect the ISI or the Military for being no good and in league with the same people or criticise Jinnah, you are a jealous Mossad/RAW ajjaint. How did Pakistan and its society get so embroiled in conspiracy insanity and utter irrationality?
 
India me bhi same hisaab chalta hai.. maybe Pak me zyada intensity ke saath chalta hai, with more actors, Israel, US, Kafirs etc..

India me sole focus hai ki Pakistan dun it :P
 
India me bhi same hisaab chalta hai..
From my observations, conspiracy theories are a taboo in India as they tend to be very narrow minded and shallow. Unlike the Pakistanis who indulge in conspiracy thinking so much that their brain falls out their head, I noticed that Indians are very gullible and devoid of independent thought or critical thinking and tend to believe any nonsense their state propaganda channels like Zee TV or what Goswami feeds them every night. Both are equal extremes but I find being a gullible and shallow fool who blindly believes anything his TV screen or politicians say to be a bit more embarrassing and shameful. Unless you consider the widespread notion of the Pakistan Army and ISI being behind all national security problems and terror attacks in India to be "conspiracy".
 
It afflicts all countries that think they are politically and historically important. I mean you don't see Uruguyans or Slovenians indulging in all this. If a nation is not at peace with itself, it is doomed to such behavior.
 
From my observations, conspiracy theories are a taboo in India as they tend to be very narrow minded and shallow. Unlike the Pakistanis who indulge in conspiracy thinking so much that their brain falls out their head, I noticed that Indians are very gullible and devoid of independent thought or critical thinking and tend to believe any nonsense their state propaganda channels like Zee TV or what Goswami feeds them every night. Both are equal extremes but I find being a gullible and shallow fool who blindly believes anything his TV screen or politicians say to be a bit more embarrassing and shameful. Unless you consider the widespread notion of the Pakistan Army and ISI being behind all national security problems and terror attacks in India to be "conspiracy".
Laal topi types ko shayad, like I said, waha zyada traction milta hai, but only marginally so.

Plenty in India too but maybe not as mainstream as there, as you say.

It afflicts all countries that think they are politically and historically important. I mean you don't see Uruguyans or Slovenians indulging in all this. If a nation is not at peace with itself, it is doomed to such behavior.
wise words, sant babaji
 
It afflicts all countries that think they are politically and historically important. I mean you don't see Uruguyans or Slovenians indulging in all this. If a nation is not at peace with itself, it is doomed to such behavior.
It affects the Muslim world mainly, but if the people are so "woke" and aware of what really goes on then why are their countries still underdeveloped and dysfunctional?

Laal topi types ko shayad, like I said, waha zyada traction milta hai, but only marginally so.
Yes and I agree, these idiots in Pakistan will claim to be "woke" and what not but blindly believe anything these chutiyas like "Ghazi" Zaid Hamid and Orya Maqbool Jan spew on mainstream TV channels. This is whilst rational and quality journalists like Hamid Mir and Ayaz Amir are termed as "Indian" and "Israeli" agents on some crusade to defame Pakistan and make it look bad in front of the world for reporting the truth about Pakistan.
 
