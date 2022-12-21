Why does Pakistan have such a unique conspiracy culture?

Why are the conspiracy theories that go around in Pakistan so unique and unlike conspiracy theories in other countries? even for the standards of conspiracies in the Muslim world, Pakistan manages to defeat them in sheer insanity and irrationality. The kinds of conspiracies you see that go around in say Afghanistan or Bangladesh are nothing what like people believe in Pakistan. Whether it be that India is behind the TTP and created them, Israel , America, Afghanistan, India, Martians, etc. are in collusion to defame and make Pakistan and its people look bad on the world stage, terrorists in Pakistan are Hindus or Zionist Americans in disguise as a Pakistani and a Muslim can never be a terrorist, the attacks in Mumbai were staged by Hindus in a coordinated plot to defame and malign Pakistan's "good name" in the world community, India is behind terrorism in Afghanistan to defame Pakistan yada yada, India released water in Pakistan to flood it, Israel is jealous of Pakistan and wants it destroyed, Vaccines are a CIA plot, Hindu Baniyas are stealing the water and cutting off the electricity in Pakistan, you get the gist. But dare you suspect the ISI or the Military for being no good and in league with the same people or criticise Jinnah, you are a jealous Mossad/RAW ajjaint. How did Pakistan and its society get so embroiled in conspiracy insanity and utter irrationality?