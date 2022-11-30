What's new

Why does our PM not travel in a large airforce one type plane?

We are a nuclear power and among the largest military force in the world. One would think we would have a plane with command and control so that descisions could be taken from the air in case of a MAD situation. And its embarassing seeing SS climb out of that small plane when lesser technologically advanced nations like middle eastern monarchies all have multiple 747's.

Just curious about the situation. The PM is the most important person in Pakistan and he is the first one who our ememies would try to take out. Ideally he should have a decoy plane in the air at all times with electronics jammer.
 
Let's reserve this matter for when IK gets back in power


Baba Sharif doesn't deserve a big 747.
 
Oh for God sake are they not stealing enough and who is your PM minister that donkey called shabaaz?
 

