When one thinks of water shortages the first city that comes to mind is Karachi which is notorious for its year round water crisis. However, the bane of water shortages has enveloped the capital city as well.Citizens of Islamabad once perceived themselves as being secure from the pestilence of mismanagement due to their city’s status as the power center of the country, but over the course of the past few years, this illusion has been shattered.Except for the one or two exclusive sectors which are home to the influential diplomatic and government cadre, the rest of the city has been subject to a debilitating water crisis. The ‘G’ and ‘I’ sectors have been especially hard hit.Read More: Why Pakistan’s feudal class is not worried about the water crisis? Islamabad draws its water supply from 7 primary sources. These include the water works: Korang, Shahdra, Saidpur, and Noorpur; 150 tube wells; the Simly Dam and Poona Faqiran.Usually, Islamabad would face water shortages in the intense summer months, however, this time the shortage reached its severity during winter time.Currently, Sectors ‘G’ and ‘I’ neither have pipe water nor are the hydraulic pumps in the area providing any as the water table has sunk below 300 feet. Residents are either forced to buy water from private water tanker contractors, which cost above Rs.2000, or reportedly, have to go to designated Capital Development Authority (CDA) pumps with buckets in hand where they get access to 3-minute spurts of water. The water dispensaries open at 4 am and close at 6 am which naturally causes extremely long lines of deprived citizens.Islamabad draws its water supply from 7 primary sources. These include the water works: Korang, Shahdra, Saidpur, and Noorpur; 150 tube wells; the Simly Dam and Poona Faqiran. The combined production of all 7 of these sources is approximately 84 million gallons per day (mgd) whereas the minimum requirement of the capital is 105 mgd.