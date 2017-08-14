Baibars_1260
FULL MEMBER
- Sep 12, 2020
- 1,298
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
Human rights watch
Why does India's Border Security Force Shoot Bangladeshi Civilians?
(Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign affairs should condemn the wanton shooting of Bangladeshi civilians by India's Border Security Force.)
Over the period from 2015 to 2019 India's Border Security Force ( BSF) has shot an average of 31 innocent Bangladeshi civilians each year claiming these are illegal infiltrators. Most of those shot are within Bangladeshi territory being targeted from across the border. In the link below Human Rights Watch has a detailed report and summary of the situation under which these killings take place. Various human rights organizations ( Odhikaar and ASK) have documented the killings and released them to the
media.
Check. HRW Report.
Odhikar has a detailed page here:
Final numbers are still being tallied for 2020 but as of June 2020 according to a human rights organization Odhikar 25 Bangladeshi civilians had been shot. Refer to the Odhikar report in Al Jazeera (https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/7/8/indian-border-forces-killed-25-bangladeshis-this-year-report). The video in the link is explicit showing how Bangladeshis are shot within their own territory.
The Bangladeshi Ain o Salish Kendra, ASK (http://www.askbd.org/ask/) organization maintains data on the number of Bangladeshi civilians shot by India's Border Security Force each year:
An extract from the Bangladeshi Daily Star report December 2019 ( https://www.thedailystar.net/frontpage/news/bsf-shooting-border-43-bangladeshis-killed-year-1847452 ) is reproduced below:
"There has been a rise in border killings as 43 Bangladeshis were either shot dead or tortured to death this year ( 2019) by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF), according to Ain o Salish Kendra data. Last year, ( 2018 ) the number was 14.
“Of the 43 Bangladeshis, 37 were shot dead and six others tortured to death,” Abu Ahmed Faijul Kabir, ASK’s senior coordinator, told The Daily Star yesterday, citing the rights body’s annual report, to be launched at the capital’s Jatiya Press Club today."
ASK data show that 46 people were killed along the Bangladesh-India border allegedly by the BSF in 2015. The number came down to 31 in 2016 and 24 in 2017."
The Bangladesh Daily Dhaka Tribune reports the deaths from cross border firing at a ten year high ( Ref: https://www.dhakatribune.com/bangladesh/2020/12/22/bangladesh-sees-highest-border-deaths-in-10-years)
"The year 2020 has witnessed the highest number of killings of Bangladesh nationals along the border by the Indian border force in the last 10 years.
The killings continued even after Delhi's repeated assurance that border deaths would be brought down to zero.
The highest number of border killings has been reported at a time when the director generals of border forces of the two countries met at a five-day conference that began in India on Tuesday. Between January 1 and December 16, in 2020 at least 45 Bangladesh citizens were either shot dead or tortured to death by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) in the border areas.
The number of border killings had started coming down since 2016, before it started to go up in 2019 again, with 43 people killed by the BSF in the year, according to data compiled by different human rights defenders.
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, while speaking in parliament on July 11, 2019, said the number of border killings by the BSF was 66 in 2009, 55 in 2010, 24 each in 2011 and 2012, 18 in 2013, 24 again in 2014, 38 in 2015, 25 in 2016, 17 in 2017, and only three in 2018.
Data compiled by the human rights organization Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK), however, shows 43 people were killed in 2019, 14 in 2018, 24 in 2017, 30 in 2016, 46 in 2015, 32 in 2014, and 26 in 2013.
These numbers do not account for the many who were injured or abducted in the border areas."
Other links :
From: New Age Bangladesh which concurred with the Dhaka Tribune report.
"Bangladesh sees highest border killing in decade"
Some of those killed are women :
https://www.thehindu.com/news/natio...l-immigration-attempt-bsf/article33392503.ece
For comments:
@PAKISTANFOREVER ; @masterchief_mirza ; @peagle ; @Indus Pakistan; @JohnWick ; @Great Janjua
Why does India's Border Security Force Shoot Bangladeshi Civilians?
(Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign affairs should condemn the wanton shooting of Bangladeshi civilians by India's Border Security Force.)
Over the period from 2015 to 2019 India's Border Security Force ( BSF) has shot an average of 31 innocent Bangladeshi civilians each year claiming these are illegal infiltrators. Most of those shot are within Bangladeshi territory being targeted from across the border. In the link below Human Rights Watch has a detailed report and summary of the situation under which these killings take place. Various human rights organizations ( Odhikaar and ASK) have documented the killings and released them to the
media.
Check. HRW Report.
Odhikar has a detailed page here:
Final numbers are still being tallied for 2020 but as of June 2020 according to a human rights organization Odhikar 25 Bangladeshi civilians had been shot. Refer to the Odhikar report in Al Jazeera (https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/7/8/indian-border-forces-killed-25-bangladeshis-this-year-report). The video in the link is explicit showing how Bangladeshis are shot within their own territory.
The Bangladeshi Ain o Salish Kendra, ASK (http://www.askbd.org/ask/) organization maintains data on the number of Bangladeshi civilians shot by India's Border Security Force each year:
An extract from the Bangladeshi Daily Star report December 2019 ( https://www.thedailystar.net/frontpage/news/bsf-shooting-border-43-bangladeshis-killed-year-1847452 ) is reproduced below:
"There has been a rise in border killings as 43 Bangladeshis were either shot dead or tortured to death this year ( 2019) by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF), according to Ain o Salish Kendra data. Last year, ( 2018 ) the number was 14.
“Of the 43 Bangladeshis, 37 were shot dead and six others tortured to death,” Abu Ahmed Faijul Kabir, ASK’s senior coordinator, told The Daily Star yesterday, citing the rights body’s annual report, to be launched at the capital’s Jatiya Press Club today."
ASK data show that 46 people were killed along the Bangladesh-India border allegedly by the BSF in 2015. The number came down to 31 in 2016 and 24 in 2017."
The Bangladesh Daily Dhaka Tribune reports the deaths from cross border firing at a ten year high ( Ref: https://www.dhakatribune.com/bangladesh/2020/12/22/bangladesh-sees-highest-border-deaths-in-10-years)
"The year 2020 has witnessed the highest number of killings of Bangladesh nationals along the border by the Indian border force in the last 10 years.
The killings continued even after Delhi's repeated assurance that border deaths would be brought down to zero.
The highest number of border killings has been reported at a time when the director generals of border forces of the two countries met at a five-day conference that began in India on Tuesday. Between January 1 and December 16, in 2020 at least 45 Bangladesh citizens were either shot dead or tortured to death by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) in the border areas.
The number of border killings had started coming down since 2016, before it started to go up in 2019 again, with 43 people killed by the BSF in the year, according to data compiled by different human rights defenders.
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, while speaking in parliament on July 11, 2019, said the number of border killings by the BSF was 66 in 2009, 55 in 2010, 24 each in 2011 and 2012, 18 in 2013, 24 again in 2014, 38 in 2015, 25 in 2016, 17 in 2017, and only three in 2018.
Data compiled by the human rights organization Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK), however, shows 43 people were killed in 2019, 14 in 2018, 24 in 2017, 30 in 2016, 46 in 2015, 32 in 2014, and 26 in 2013.
These numbers do not account for the many who were injured or abducted in the border areas."
Other links :
From: New Age Bangladesh which concurred with the Dhaka Tribune report.
"Bangladesh sees highest border killing in decade"
Bangladesh sees highest border killing in decade
Bangladesh so far this year has witnessed the highest number of killings of its nationals along the border by Indian Border Security Forces in past 10 years. The number of Bangladeshis killed till December 16 in the current year stood...
www.newagebd.net
Some of those killed are women :
https://www.thehindu.com/news/natio...l-immigration-attempt-bsf/article33392503.ece
For comments:
@PAKISTANFOREVER ; @masterchief_mirza ; @peagle ; @Indus Pakistan; @JohnWick ; @Great Janjua
Last edited: