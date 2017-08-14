What's new

Why does India's Border Security Force Shoot Bangladeshi Civilians?

Human rights watch


Why does India's Border Security Force Shoot Bangladeshi Civilians?

(Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign affairs should condemn the wanton shooting of Bangladeshi civilians by India's Border Security Force.)

Over the period from 2015 to 2019 India's Border Security Force ( BSF) has shot an average of 31 innocent Bangladeshi civilians each year claiming these are illegal infiltrators. Most of those shot are within Bangladeshi territory being targeted from across the border. In the link below Human Rights Watch has a detailed report and summary of the situation under which these killings take place. Various human rights organizations ( Odhikaar and ASK) have documented the killings and released them to the
media.

Check. HRW Report.

Odhikar has a detailed page here:

Odhikar | Category Archive | Border Violence

odhikar.org odhikar.org

Final numbers are still being tallied for 2020 but as of June 2020 according to a human rights organization Odhikar 25 Bangladeshi civilians had been shot. Refer to the Odhikar report in Al Jazeera (https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/7/8/indian-border-forces-killed-25-bangladeshis-this-year-report). The video in the link is explicit showing how Bangladeshis are shot within their own territory.

The Bangladeshi Ain o Salish Kendra, ASK (http://www.askbd.org/ask/) organization maintains data on the number of Bangladeshi civilians shot by India's Border Security Force each year:

An extract from the Bangladeshi Daily Star report December 2019 ( https://www.thedailystar.net/frontpage/news/bsf-shooting-border-43-bangladeshis-killed-year-1847452 ) is reproduced below:

"There has been a rise in border killings as 43 Bangladeshis were either shot dead or tortured to death this year ( 2019) by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF), according to Ain o Salish Kendra data. Last year, ( 2018 ) the number was 14.
“Of the 43 Bangladeshis, 37 were shot dead and six others tortured to death,” Abu Ahmed Faijul Kabir, ASK’s senior coordinator, told The Daily Star yesterday, citing the rights body’s annual report, to be launched at the capital’s Jatiya Press Club today."
ASK data show that 46 people were killed along the Bangladesh-India border allegedly by the BSF in 2015. The number came down to 31 in 2016 and 24 in 2017."

The Bangladesh Daily Dhaka Tribune reports the deaths from cross border firing at a ten year high ( Ref: https://www.dhakatribune.com/bangladesh/2020/12/22/bangladesh-sees-highest-border-deaths-in-10-years)

"The year 2020 has witnessed the highest number of killings of Bangladesh nationals along the border by the Indian border force in the last 10 years.
The killings continued even after Delhi's repeated assurance that border deaths would be brought down to zero.
The highest number of border killings has been reported at a time when the director generals of border forces of the two countries met at a five-day conference that began in India on Tuesday. Between January 1 and December 16, in 2020 at least 45 Bangladesh citizens were either shot dead or tortured to death by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) in the border areas.
The number of border killings had started coming down since 2016, before it started to go up in 2019 again, with 43 people killed by the BSF in the year, according to data compiled by different human rights defenders.
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, while speaking in parliament on July 11, 2019, said the number of border killings by the BSF was 66 in 2009, 55 in 2010, 24 each in 2011 and 2012, 18 in 2013, 24 again in 2014, 38 in 2015, 25 in 2016, 17 in 2017, and only three in 2018.

Data compiled by the human rights organization Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK), however, shows 43 people were killed in 2019, 14 in 2018, 24 in 2017, 30 in 2016, 46 in 2015, 32 in 2014, and 26 in 2013.
These numbers do not account for the many who were injured or abducted in the border areas."

Other links :

From: New Age Bangladesh which concurred with the Dhaka Tribune report.
"Bangladesh sees highest border killing in decade"
www.newagebd.net

Bangladesh sees highest border killing in decade

Bangladesh so far this year has witnessed the highest number of killings of its nationals along the border by Indian Border Security Forces in past 10 years. The number of Bangladeshis killed till December 16 in the current year stood...
www.newagebd.net www.newagebd.net

Some of those killed are women :
https://www.thehindu.com/news/natio...l-immigration-attempt-bsf/article33392503.ece

For comments:
@PAKISTANFOREVER ; @masterchief_mirza ; @peagle ; @Indus Pakistan; @JohnWick ; @Great Janjua
 
The BGB chief gives the reason why the Indian BSF shoots Bangladeshis.
---------------------------------------------------- -----------
en.prothomalo.com

Border killings can stop if people stop entering India: BGB chief

In a bid to stop border killings, Border Guard Bangladesh Director General, Major General Md Shafeenul Islam on Sunday called on residents of frontier areas not to trespass into Indian territory
en.prothomalo.com en.prothomalo.com

Border killings can stop if people stop entering India: BGB chief


21st December 2020 ( Prothomalo)


In a bid to stop border killings, Border Guard Bangladesh Director General, Major General Md Shafeenul Islam on Sunday called on residents of frontier areas not to trespass into Indian territory.

1611717362725.png
1611717362914.png

"It is possible to bring down the number of border killings to zero through diplomatic activities, along with public awareness and economic development of the border areas' people," he said while responding about a question about border killings after inaugurating the BGB Day 2020 programmes by hoisting the force's regimental flags atop its headquarters in Dhaka.


The BGB Day 2020 was being celebrated on Sunday through various programmes at its headquarters Pilkhana in Dhaka and all its battalions across the country.

Earlier, Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen also mentioned this issue, saying that his government never supports any criminal activity in the border areas.

The BGB chief also said that the Bangladesh side will raise the issue at the forthcoming 51st round of Director General Level Talks (DGLT) between Indian Border Security Force (BSF) and the BGB, to be held from 22 to 26 December in India's Guwahati.

According to a BGB press release, the BGB will protest the incidents of opening fire on unarmed Bangladeshis, injuring and killing them and discuss ways for stopping such incidents.

Asked what the major challenge before the force are, Maj Gen Islam said one key area is to update BGB technologically to keep pace with the world.

To set up BOP (border outposts) in unprotected border areas is also another challenge, he said.

He also said that as part of economic development activities among the people living in the border areas, boats have been distributed among 100 fishermen and more will be distributed.

Maj Gen Islam will lead an 11-member delegation to the DGLT while his BSF counterpart Rakesh Asthana will lead a 12-member delegation.

Officials from Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Home Ministry, Foreign Affairs Ministry and senior BGB officials will comprise the Bangladesh delegation in the conference while senior officials of BSF headquarters, frontier IGs and officials of the Indian Home Affairs Ministry and External Affairs Ministry will comprise the Indian side.

Also Read
Will only India’s demands be met, but none of ours, Mirza Fakhrul asks

pastedGraphic.png


The talks would hold discussions on preventing cross boarder smuggling, particularly drug smuggling from India to Bangladesh, sharing information on drug factories or warehouses inside India, as well as on arms traders to prevent arms and ammunition smuggling from India to Bangladesh.

Prevention of trespassing by Indian personnel and also Indian nationals' construction of different unapproved development structures within 150 yards of the border and completing the other development works of Bangladesh in the border areas, which remain stopped, as soon as possible are other issues to be discussed in the meeting.

Also Read
Border killings much lower now compared to BNP’s rule, claims Information minister


pastedGraphic_1.png


Protection of river banks in the border areas of the both countries, effective implementation of the Coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP) for border management and quickest resolution of frontier related issues and undertaking steps for further strengthening the mutual trust and friendship between both border forces will also be discussed in the conference.

The conference will conclude with the signing of a Joint Record of Discussions (JRD) on 25 December and the Bangladesh delegation will return home on 26 December, the BGB press note said.

For comments:
@UDAYCAMPUS ; @PAKISTANFOREVER ;
@Protest_again; @Bambi
@Jackdaws ; @gulli : @jamahir
 
