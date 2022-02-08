'Why Does India Fear a Caste Census?': Answers From a Conference

This is a meaningless article which says a lot without saying anything substantive. As much as I hate Bhakt University publications, I am no fan of Wire kind of mags either which have their own axe to grind. This entire article is based on a highly idiotic assumption that official recognition of caste numbers automatically translates into political preference. Every single Indian is aware of the caste they are born into. They don't depend on government recognition of it. No Tamil lower caste is going to stop voting for DMK/AIADMK simply because a new census says that their community is now 90% of the state population instead of 85%. Similarly no right wing upper caste is going to stop voting for the BJP just because the census says some numbers have changed.



The only thing a new caste based census will do is allow a basis for recalibration of existing quotas in line with the new population mix. Unless parties have an inkling what this new mix might be and how it affects them, they have no reason to oppose or endorse it. The way I see it is that regional parties actually are hoping that the new census will show an increase in the percentage of SC/ST/OBCs so that they can pressurize the central government to increase reservation quotas and appear as the emancipators of lower castes to their constituencies. In that sense they are not really interested in betterment of the lower castes, but just want to ensure that the increase in their population is benefiting their own parties politically.



Caste system will go away only with rapid and equitable economic growth, and more importantly with urbanization. By urbanization I don't mean the ugly mess our cities are, but an environment where merit and pragmatism alone matters, and the only way to practice caste system is to permanently live in a Covid like isolation. Affirmative action should continue but the basis should be economic and not caste. Muslims, Christians, Brahmins, if they are poor should benefit from it.



Unfortunately, dropping caste based surnames does not help. Sikhs re-acquired caste based surnames rather quickly and add these as their actual surname, with Singh being relegated as a middle name. They do identifiy as Jatt Sikhs, Khatris and Dalit Sikhs. Sure, many do not, but many do. They may intermarry more among their various castes because they are a smaller community. Indian Muslims may not have caste, but they are acutely conscious of their class and lineage. Hell, even all lower castes are not equal.