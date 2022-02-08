What's new

'Why Does India Fear a Caste Census?': Answers From a Conference

D

Drizzt

FULL MEMBER
Nov 29, 2020
628
0
780
Country
India
Location
India
Despite calls for a caste census ringing out from several corners of the country, why is the BJP government so adamant in its refusal to carry one out?


New Delhi: In September 2021, the Union government ruled out a Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC), asserting that it was was unfeasible, “administratively difficult and cumbersome”. This was in response to a writ petition by the Maharashtra government seeking directions to the Union government to collect data on the Backward Class of Citizens (BCC) of rural India during the enumeration of the 2021 census.

The petition also wanted the government to release the SECC-2011 raw caste data on other backward classes (OBCs). Several political parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Bihar ally, Janata Dal (United) led by Nitish Kumar, had advised the Union government to reconsider its decision.

In light of the same, a two-day virtual conference was held by the University of Oxford, titled, ‘Counting Caste: Breaking the Caste Census Deadlock’ on February 5-6, 2022, organised by the South Asian Alternative Forum and supported by the Oxford School of Global and Area Studies, the South Asian Research Cluster (Wolfson College) and the Oxford South Asian Society.

In six panel discussions with notable academics, authors and activists, the conference raised questions about how the “majority” and “minority” have been constructed in Indian politics, academic writing and popular culture.

The speakers at the conference included eminent authors, politicians, activists and artists such as Dilip Mandal, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Ali Anwar, Grace Banu, Christophe Jaffrelot, Ellis Monk, Kancha Iliah Shepherd, Nandini Sundar, Meena Kotwal, Pa Ranjith, Bharat Patankar, Anupama Rao, Gopal Guru, Sonajhariya Minz, Suraj Yengde and Satish Deshpande, among others.

On day one of the conference, themes such as ‘Rethinking Majority and Minority in India: The Question of Caste Census’, ‘Census and the colonial construction of Hinduism’ and ‘Decoding Caste within ‘Popular’ Culture’ were discussed across three panels. The panellists made poignant points that highlighted the pressing need for a caste census and why the BJP government has a problem with it.

Speaking about the relevance and need for the caste census, former managing editor of India Today, Mandal explained how, across time, political parties have changed their stance on a caste census. Mandal said, “During their first tenure, the BJP in 2018, through (then) Minister for Home Affairs Rajnath Singh articulated a backing for a caste-based count and also made a statement regarding the same in Parliament. This happened for the OBC vote as later, Prime Minister Modi would pitch himself, in 2019, as an OBC leader”. He added that in July 2021, the BJP informed parliament that the 2021 Census, which had been deferred due to the pandemic, will not include a caste count.

Karunanidhi, a member of parliament and also a part of the panel, then raised an important point, saying, “We cannot pretend that caste doesn’t exist,” adding that there were people of the view that a caste census would “rekindle divisive feelings among people”. She further said, “But they should know that caste is very much present in the way people refuse to share ration shops with a particular caste; in the way people refuse to be cremated alongside people from a particular caste; in the way they won’t rent out their homes to people from a particular caste”.

In another session on ‘Census and the colonial construction of Hinduism’, Anupama Rao, associate professor of history at Columbia University, elucidated how in the immediate post-colonial period, caste had simply been morphed into a socio-economic category and how that period saw efforts to reduce the prevalence of caste discrimination, experience and caste life in practices of socio-economic exclusion and discrimination.

The urgency of the caste census was also highlighted by Kotwal, activist and founder of media platform Mooknayak, when she asked the panel, “Today is Saraswati pooja, but is Saraswati for all?… Why do worshippers of Saraswati continue to keep Dalits and Adivasis away from education?” She then delved deep into how Savarnas, by viewing India in a binary of only ‘rich’ and ‘poor’, tend to erase the history of caste-based oppression which OBCs and other marginalised communities faced.

She also pointed towards how the last caste census was in 1931 and that the government still uses this as a basis to estimate demography and different caste groups’ hold over resources. Since then, there have been significant changes in the demography of this country, she explained. “A caste census would help us point out those castes that are not represented in the institutions of this country so that steps towards equality can be established,” Kotwal said.

The need for a caste census can also be seen in the vast income disparity in the country. A 2020 Oxfam report states that the top 10% of India’s population owns 74.3 % of the total wealth; the middle 40% owns 22.9%; and the bottom 50% owns a shocking 2.8 %. Such an unequal distribution of wealth demands a greater understanding of Indian society. Meaningful policies that address affirmative action as a method of reducing the rich-poor gap are essential and, in order to properly understand the distribution of wealth in the country, a caste census is imperative.

The speakers all reflect the swelling demand for a caste census in the country. Yet, the BJP has only rolled-back its previous promises on the matter.

Opposition parties, especially regional caste-based parties, have criticised the government’s stand. Bihar’s Nitish Kumar, Jharkhand’s Hemant Soren and Odisha’s Naveen Patnaik have reiterated their support for a caste census. What’s more, the BJP does not want to be seen as opposing the caste census either.

On day two of the conference, during the session titled, ‘From Colonial to the Everyday: Hindutva’s Caste Ambiguity’, Sagar, a staff writer for Caravan magazine observed how the media was actually cementing the caste divisions being propagated by the BJP and the Hindutva brigade.

Sagar recalled how recently, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Adityanath had said, “God was from my caste;” a heavily divisive statement which highlights how Hindutva is not limited to mobs, monuments or hate speeches and how its larger agenda is to make an economic structure that resembles the hierarchical varna system.

Other panel discussions at the conference included, ‘Caste Census and the Muslim Question’ as well as ‘Race and Caste: How do Oppressive Systems Count?’

The consensus among observers is that the BJP’s hesitancy to conduct a caste census flows, in part, from the UP assembly elections being due this month. UP, being the country’s most populous state, is often considered one of the most important states with respect to Indian politics. Apart from having the largest assembly of all Indian states (403 seats), UP also sends the most legislators to national Parliament, accounting for 80 Lok Sabha Seats and 31 Rajya Sabha seats.

In the run-up to the announcement of the election dates, as many as three BJP ministers and eight MLAs, most of them hailing from the OBC community, quit the ruling party, triggering panic within party ranks and altering the state’s electoral scenario. The BJP clearly is losing ground with these communities in UP and does not want to risk its chances of electoral victory by holding a caste census now. It reflects the party’s apprehension that counting caste could upset its electoral stratagem.

Apart from these arguments, the speakers at the conference also explained how the BJP is attempting to unite all caste communities under the umbrella of Hinduism in order to ‘otherise’ non-Hindu communities, such as the Muslim community. As such, the speakers see the party’s opposition to a caste census as an attempt to consolidated the entire Hindu vote in the country as one.

https://thewire.in/caste/why-does-india-fear-a-caste-census-answers-from-a-conference
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
4,572
-2
5,538
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
My suggestions for ending this caste issue

A- either do a Sikh style thing by naming everyone Singh, kaur
Or go Muslim (Indian and Bangali Muslim specifically) route of just ending the last names and replacing it with random first names - idiotic Hindu nationalists insult Muslims for this but they did a very good job by ending last names forever (for the most part)

Government can enforce it CCP style but I know in Pakistan people will go insane, they love Thier clan names
So maybe even in India they'll have to face resistance, who knows (but looking at Sikh, Muslim situation probably not as much?)


B- ignore caste on state level
Think of it as it doesn't exist

Replace it with someone's financial well being regardless of caste - so if someone is upper caste but poor

state should give him same support they give to lower caste people now
Caste shouldn't matter in anything atleast on state level

I feel Indians by doing too much affirmative action are just reinforcing caste identities

@Drizzt ,@DrJekyll
 
faithfulguy

faithfulguy

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 29, 2009
13,603
-2
14,700
Country
Taiwan, Province Of China
Location
United States
Sainthood 101 said:
My suggestions for ending this caste issue

A- either do a Sikh style thing by naming everyone Singh, kaur
Or go Muslim (Indian and Bangali Muslim specifically) route of just ending the last names and replacing it with random first names - idiotic Hindu nationalists insult Muslims for this but they did a very good job by ending last names forever (for the most part)

Government can enforce it CCP style but I know in Pakistan people will go insane, they love Thier clan names
So maybe even in India they'll have to face resistance, who knows (but looking at Sikh, Muslim situation probably not as much?)


B- ignore caste on state level
Think of it as it doesn't exist

Replace it with someone's financial well being regardless of caste - so if someone is upper caste but poor

state should give him same support they give to lower caste people now
Caste shouldn't matter in anything atleast on state level

I feel Indians by doing too much affirmative action are just reinforcing caste identities

@Drizzt ,@DrJekyll
Click to expand...
Or maybe Indians can rename themselves by their tech support names. They would all have names like Robert, Jessica, Jen or Joe. Just like how they say it when they answer your tech support calls.
 
DrJekyll

DrJekyll

FULL MEMBER
Sep 8, 2021
433
2
908
Country
India
Location
India
Sainthood 101 said:
My suggestions for ending this caste issue

A- either do a Sikh style thing by naming everyone Singh, kaur
Or go Muslim (Indian and Bangali Muslim specifically) route of just ending the last names and replacing it with random first names - idiotic Hindu nationalists insult Muslims for this but they did a very good job by ending last names forever (for the most part)

Government can enforce it CCP style but I know in Pakistan people will go insane, they love Thier clan names
So maybe even in India they'll have to face resistance, who knows (but looking at Sikh, Muslim situation probably not as much?)


B- ignore caste on state level
Think of it as it doesn't exist

Replace it with someone's financial well being regardless of caste - so if someone is upper caste but poor

state should give him same support they give to lower caste people now
Caste shouldn't matter in anything atleast on state level

I feel Indians by doing too much affirmative action are just reinforcing caste identities

@Drizzt ,@DrJekyll
Click to expand...
This is a meaningless article which says a lot without saying anything substantive. As much as I hate Bhakt University publications, I am no fan of Wire kind of mags either which have their own axe to grind. This entire article is based on a highly idiotic assumption that official recognition of caste numbers automatically translates into political preference. Every single Indian is aware of the caste they are born into. They don't depend on government recognition of it. No Tamil lower caste is going to stop voting for DMK/AIADMK simply because a new census says that their community is now 90% of the state population instead of 85%. Similarly no right wing upper caste is going to stop voting for the BJP just because the census says some numbers have changed.

The only thing a new caste based census will do is allow a basis for recalibration of existing quotas in line with the new population mix. Unless parties have an inkling what this new mix might be and how it affects them, they have no reason to oppose or endorse it. The way I see it is that regional parties actually are hoping that the new census will show an increase in the percentage of SC/ST/OBCs so that they can pressurize the central government to increase reservation quotas and appear as the emancipators of lower castes to their constituencies. In that sense they are not really interested in betterment of the lower castes, but just want to ensure that the increase in their population is benefiting their own parties politically.

Caste system will go away only with rapid and equitable economic growth, and more importantly with urbanization. By urbanization I don't mean the ugly mess our cities are, but an environment where merit and pragmatism alone matters, and the only way to practice caste system is to permanently live in a Covid like isolation. Affirmative action should continue but the basis should be economic and not caste. Muslims, Christians, Brahmins, if they are poor should benefit from it.

Unfortunately, dropping caste based surnames does not help. Sikhs re-acquired caste based surnames rather quickly and add these as their actual surname, with Singh being relegated as a middle name. They do identifiy as Jatt Sikhs, Khatris and Dalit Sikhs. Sure, many do not, but many do. They may intermarry more among their various castes because they are a smaller community. Indian Muslims may not have caste, but they are acutely conscious of their class and lineage. Hell, even all lower castes are not equal.
 
Last edited:
xeuss

xeuss

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 22, 2019
4,123
6
8,856
Country
India
Location
United States
DrJekyll said:
The only thing a new caste based census will do is allow a basis for recalibration of existing quotas in line with the new population mix. Unless parties have an inkling what this new mix might be and how it affects them, they have no reason to oppose or endorse it. The way I see it is that regional parties actually are hoping that the new census will show an increase in the percentage of SC/ST/OBCs so that they can pressurize the central government to increase reservation quotas and appear as the emancipators of lower castes to their constituencies. In that sense they are not really interested in betterment of the lower castes, but just want to ensure that the increase in their population is benefiting their own parties politically.
Click to expand...

I think you are using political realism to dismiss doing what is right. I think that a caste based census is important, even though the lower caste parties might not do (or be able to do) much in terms of their emancipation or development. The alternative, is even worse - reservations would be stuck with 80s formulae.

I'm sure we all agree that the reservation system has been, for the most part, a great system to alleviate the condition of the lower castes.
 
DrJekyll

DrJekyll

FULL MEMBER
Sep 8, 2021
433
2
908
Country
India
Location
India
xeuss said:
I think you are using political realism to dismiss doing what is right. I think that a caste based census is important, even though the lower caste parties might not do (or be able to do) much in terms of their emancipation or development. The alternative, is even worse - reservations would be stuck with 80s formulae.

I'm sure we all agree that the reservation system has been, for the most part, a great system to alleviate the condition of the lower castes.
Click to expand...
I have been misunderstood. I am not opposing the caste based census. I am just calling out the agenda behind wanting it or not wanting it. The article writer is pretending that the census itself will result in emancipation of the lower castes, without providing a single reason on how it will do so. In arguing from such a hollow position, she is exposing herself as misinformed at best or biased at worst.

When Mandal commission agitation was going on, I was nearing high school, and like a typical Indian at that age was obsessed with performing in competitive exams and the entire idea of reservation seemed abhorrent. Over time I have grown to accept it and understand why it might be required. But I do feel that there is a need to accommodate poor from all sections, including Muslims and upper caste Hindus into its fold. The OBC quota needs a serious relook. Many OBCs are dominant castes in their state (Jats in Haryana, Marathas in Maharashtra) and are in need of introspection within their own communities as much as quotas.
 
xeuss

xeuss

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 22, 2019
4,123
6
8,856
Country
India
Location
United States
DrJekyll said:
I have been misunderstood. I am not opposing the caste based census. I am just calling out the agenda behind wanting it or not wanting it. The article writer is pretending that the census itself will result in emancipation of the lower castes, without providing a single reason on how it will do so. In arguing from such a hollow position, she is exposing herself as misinformed at best or biased at worst.

When Mandal commission agitation was going on, I was nearing high school, and like a typical Indian at that age was obsessed with performing in competitive exams and the entire idea of reservation seemed abhorrent. Over time I have grown to accept it and understand why it might be required. But I do feel that there is a need to accommodate poor from all sections, including Muslims and upper caste Hindus into its fold. The OBC quota needs a serious relook. Many OBCs are dominant castes in their state (Jats in Haryana, Marathas in Maharashtra) and are in need of introspection within their own communities as much as quotas.
Click to expand...

Kinda relates to my time - my first experience with caste was when I was finishing up high school. I was educated at a good school in India that was favored by the upper caste elite of the city. All my classmates started to lament that they would not get admission into good colleges and universities because the reservation system would not have enough seats for them. They added me as another oppressed like them since Muslims are also excluded from the reservation system. I was mildly concerned but didn't really care, because I was kinda sure I would get admitted in a good college because of my grades.

One incident from that year still stays with me. We had amongst us a student (last name Kumar - innocuous sounding), with average grades. One day he told me he got admitted in a certain Engineering school, and I was like impressed - how did he do it. Our immediate thought was that his parents must have forked over a huge bribe or donation. He came up to me and said that he would tell me how he got admitted only if I don't tell anyone, and if it doesn't change our relationship. I was like sure - he then said he was a lower caste and got admission through the reservation system. I was like confused to why would this be such a big deal - it took me years to realize.

Fast forward to our present day, this guy is now in the US, working a good job, and spouting anti-Muslim crap in our class WhatsApp group. Go figure!
 
D

Drizzt

FULL MEMBER
Nov 29, 2020
628
0
780
Country
India
Location
India
xeuss said:
Kinda relates to my time - my first experience with caste was when I was finishing up high school. I was educated at a good school in India that was favored by the upper caste elite of the city. All my classmates started to lament that they would not get admission into good colleges and universities because the reservation system would not have enough seats for them. They added me as another oppressed like them since Muslims are also excluded from the reservation system. I was mildly concerned but didn't really care, because I was kinda sure I would get admitted in a good college because of my grades.

One incident from that year still stays with me. We had amongst us a student (last name Kumar - innocuous sounding), with average grades. One day he told me he got admitted in a certain Engineering school, and I was like impressed - how did he do it. Our immediate thought was that his parents must have forked over a huge bribe or donation. He came up to me and said that he would tell me how he got admitted only if I don't tell anyone, and if it doesn't change our relationship. I was like sure - he then said he was a lower caste and got admission through the reservation system. I was like confused to why would this be such a big deal - it took me years to realize.

Fast forward to our present day, this guy is now in the US, working a good job, and spouting anti-Muslim crap in our class WhatsApp group. Go figure!
Click to expand...
He seems more like a stray, who is disconnected from his roots and past. Usually, OBC SC ST right after getting an opportunity like that, move out of their original areas and start living in general areas and general friends. There they come under influence of RSS propaganda. There are lot of people like him who realize later in life that they were misguided and used in their youth. https://caravanmagazine.in/politics...-meghwanshi-a-dalit-activist-who-quit-the-rss You read the case of "Bhanwar Meghwanshi", he was in RSS at the age 13. Not everyone is born good or grows up under good influence. many people realize the truth after some incident later in life and overcome their evil nature through great effort.

Its not that all muslims are excluded from reservation system, large chunk of muslims are converts from OBC SC ST, I think around 60% to 70% are already under it.
 
Last edited:
D

Drizzt

FULL MEMBER
Nov 29, 2020
628
0
780
Country
India
Location
India
DrJekyll said:
I have been misunderstood. I am not opposing the caste based census. I am just calling out the agenda behind wanting it or not wanting it. The article writer is pretending that the census itself will result in emancipation of the lower castes, without providing a single reason on how it will do so. In arguing from such a hollow position, she is exposing herself as misinformed at best or biased at worst.

When Mandal commission agitation was going on, I was nearing high school, and like a typical Indian at that age was obsessed with performing in competitive exams and the entire idea of reservation seemed abhorrent. Over time I have grown to accept it and understand why it might be required. But I do feel that there is a need to accommodate poor from all sections, including Muslims and upper caste Hindus into its fold. The OBC quota needs a serious relook. Many OBCs are dominant castes in their state (Jats in Haryana, Marathas in Maharashtra) and are in need of introspection within their own communities as much as quotas.
Click to expand...
Can see right through your equivocation. Both the explainer video and article state clearly how it will lead to not just some token emancipation but to true social and economic justice, things like reservation in private sector. Only reason upper caste oppose or equivocate caste based census is because they don't want the truth to come out, so they remain hidden and not become visible separate from OBC. Solution starts with identification of the problem. You don't want the problem and inequality to be identified by statistics. I am just calling out the agenda behind stopping it.

We seen through the charade of choice, both BJP and Congress are upper caste parties, serving upper caste agenda. As for reservation it is for representation, British had more merit than general. Independence was sought for representation. If you have so much problem accepting reservation, give share of OBC SC ST in the form of taxes and revenue. We are very patient, resilient and persistent, 5 year, 10 years, 100 years, 1000 years, it only a matter of time that enough of our people will wake up, then a OBC SC St party will wield absolute power at center. Caste census is inevitable and so is the change that will follow to the chagrin of people like you.
 
xeuss

xeuss

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 22, 2019
4,123
6
8,856
Country
India
Location
United States
Drizzt said:
Its not that all muslims are excluded from reservation system, large chunk of muslims are converts from OBC SC ST, I think around 60% to 70% are already under it.
Click to expand...

The OBC category came in later, and differs from state to state, when it comes to Muslims, but is nowhere close to the number you cite.
 
Joe Shearer

Joe Shearer

PROFESSIONAL
Apr 19, 2009
25,163
147
41,580
Country
India
Location
India
Sainthood 101 said:
I feel Indians by doing too much affirmative action are just reinforcing caste identities
Click to expand...
Logic of a superior standard.

Just like saying, 'Let's give that guy with two broken legs less pain-killer. The more we give him that, the more he feels sorry for himself.'

How could you?

Sainthood 101 said:
A- either do a Sikh style thing by naming everyone Singh, kaur
Click to expand...
Doesn't work.

The Sikh Regiment is for Jat Sikhs only.

The Sikh Light Infantry is for Mazhabi Sikhs only.

Try again.

DrJekyll said:
This is a meaningless article which says a lot without saying anything substantive. As much as I hate Bhakt University publications, I am no fan of Wire kind of mags either which have their own axe to grind. This entire article is based on a highly idiotic assumption that official recognition of caste numbers automatically translates into political preference. Every single Indian is aware of the caste they are born into. They don't depend on government recognition of it. No Tamil lower caste is going to stop voting for DMK/AIADMK simply because a new census says that their community is now 90% of the state population instead of 85%. Similarly no right wing upper caste is going to stop voting for the BJP just because the census says some numbers have changed.

The only thing a new caste based census will do is allow a basis for recalibration of existing quotas in line with the new population mix. Unless parties have an inkling what this new mix might be and how it affects them, they have no reason to oppose or endorse it. The way I see it is that regional parties actually are hoping that the new census will show an increase in the percentage of SC/ST/OBCs so that they can pressurize the central government to increase reservation quotas and appear as the emancipators of lower castes to their constituencies. In that sense they are not really interested in betterment of the lower castes, but just want to ensure that the increase in their population is benefiting their own parties politically.

Caste system will go away only with rapid and equitable economic growth, and more importantly with urbanization. By urbanization I don't mean the ugly mess our cities are, but an environment where merit and pragmatism alone matters, and the only way to practice caste system is to permanently live in a Covid like isolation. Affirmative action should continue but the basis should be economic and not caste. Muslims, Christians, Brahmins, if they are poor should benefit from it.

Unfortunately, dropping caste based surnames does not help. Sikhs re-acquired caste based surnames rather quickly and add these as their actual surname, with Singh being relegated as a middle name. They do identifiy as Jatt Sikhs, Khatris and Dalit Sikhs. Sure, many do not, but many do. They may intermarry more among their various castes because they are a smaller community. Indian Muslims may not have caste, but they are acutely conscious of their class and lineage. Hell, even all lower castes are not equal.
Click to expand...
I agree with the negative points you've made, but not with the solutions suggested.
 
Joe Shearer

Joe Shearer

PROFESSIONAL
Apr 19, 2009
25,163
147
41,580
Country
India
Location
India
DrJekyll said:
This is a meaningless article which says a lot without saying anything substantive. As much as I hate Bhakt University publications, I am no fan of Wire kind of mags either which have their own axe to grind. This entire article is based on a highly idiotic assumption that official recognition of caste numbers automatically translates into political preference. Every single Indian is aware of the caste they are born into. They don't depend on government recognition of it. No Tamil lower caste is going to stop voting for DMK/AIADMK simply because a new census says that their community is now 90% of the state population instead of 85%. Similarly no right wing upper caste is going to stop voting for the BJP just because the census says some numbers have changed.

The only thing a new caste based census will do is allow a basis for recalibration of existing quotas in line with the new population mix. Unless parties have an inkling what this new mix might be and how it affects them, they have no reason to oppose or endorse it. The way I see it is that regional parties actually are hoping that the new census will show an increase in the percentage of SC/ST/OBCs so that they can pressurize the central government to increase reservation quotas and appear as the emancipators of lower castes to their constituencies. In that sense they are not really interested in betterment of the lower castes, but just want to ensure that the increase in their population is benefiting their own parties politically.

Caste system will go away only with rapid and equitable economic growth, and more importantly with urbanization. By urbanization I don't mean the ugly mess our cities are, but an environment where merit and pragmatism alone matters, and the only way to practice caste system is to permanently live in a Covid like isolation. Affirmative action should continue but the basis should be economic and not caste. Muslims, Christians, Brahmins, if they are poor should benefit from it.

Unfortunately, dropping caste based surnames does not help. Sikhs re-acquired caste based surnames rather quickly and add these as their actual surname, with Singh being relegated as a middle name. They do identifiy as Jatt Sikhs, Khatris and Dalit Sikhs. Sure, many do not, but many do. They may intermarry more among their various castes because they are a smaller community. Indian Muslims may not have caste, but they are acutely conscious of their class and lineage. Hell, even all lower castes are not equal.
Click to expand...
I agree with the negative points you've made, but not with the solutions suggested.
DrJekyll said:
This is a meaningless article which says a lot without saying anything substantive.
Click to expand...
Look at it this way.

It's better to have a discussion on this matter, than to NOT have a discussion on this matter.

Just like it's better to have quotas for the Dalit, than to not have any quotas at all.

DrJekyll said:
This entire article is based on a highly idiotic assumption that official recognition of caste numbers automatically translates into political preference.
Click to expand...
Disagree.

Unless we can measure a problem, we can't fix it.
 
Joe Shearer

Joe Shearer

PROFESSIONAL
Apr 19, 2009
25,163
147
41,580
Country
India
Location
India
DrJekyll said:
The way I see it is that regional parties actually are hoping that the new census will show an increase in the percentage of SC/ST/OBCs so that they can pressurize the central government to increase reservation quotas and appear as the emancipators of lower castes to their constituencies. In that sense they are not really interested in betterment of the lower castes, but just want to ensure that the increase in their population is benefiting their own parties politically.
Click to expand...
Understood and a good point made. The possibility that politicians will misuse the reservation weapon is not a sufficient nor a necessary condition for holding such a census, or even for banning such a census.

DrJekyll said:
Caste system will go away only with rapid and equitable economic growth, and more importantly with urbanization.
Click to expand...
Too optimistic.

I believe that a specific and intense programme of re-education will also be needed.

DrJekyll said:
Indian Muslims may not have caste, but they are acutely conscious of their class and lineage.
Click to expand...
Sadly not true.

Read Khalid Anis Ansari on this.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

D
NDA allies in Lok Sabha demand caste-based census
Replies
2
Views
369
Musalman
Musalman
D
Don’t know why BJP’s panicking about caste census, it’ll help everyone, JD(U) chief says
Replies
0
Views
157
Drizzt
D
D
Babri demolition accused Kalyan Singh passes away at 89
Replies
7
Views
294
xeuss
xeuss
D
No proposal yet to release caste census data of 2011: Govt tells Rajya Sabha | While OBC SC ST busy with Mamta Bannerji's injured foot.
Replies
1
Views
233
Drizzt
D
GamoAccu
Separating Hype From Reality: The Rise Of Intolerance In India
Replies
12
Views
455
SIPRA
SIPRA

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom