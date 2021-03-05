Why does Egypt want to acquire Eurofighter Typhoon fighters when it already has Rafale and Su-35 jets

Eurofighter Typhoon is an air superiority aircraft, modern in every sense, difficult to destroy and specifically designed to do so in a hostile environment with a relatively high expectation of its survival rate.While the SU-35 Flanker has many similar characteristics, it is particularly known for being a high-strength, long-range and solid aircraft that I believe makes it more useful in long-range missions such as performing deep attack missions while also contributing to offensive air superiority missions, mainly to aid in combing. The area before penetrating deep into enemy territory to strike against ground targets or perhaps air assets. They can also be used as mini-aewacs, as they contain powerful avionics, and can be used to steer Eurofighter Typhoons towards targets without having to possess the targets themselves. Furthermore, the Flanker's famous endurance combined with its ability to deploy a greater number of missiles with a longer range means more time on the battlefield, even if the battlefield is far away.So, if the Flankers are long-range and the Typhoon is controlling the air, what is the role of the Rafale?The Rafale is more than a multi-role combat aircraft. While the other two are designed to control high altitude, the Rafale is designed to have high survivability no matter where you go and is more suitable for controlling and supporting the battlefield. If it breaks through an enemy air asset at low altitude to perform a strike, you want some of the modern, relatively small, agile, and versatile fighters to be able to intercept it. If you are carrying out a ground attack on the battlefield, a versatile, agile aircraft with ground attack capabilities will be best suited for the mission, and perhaps ground troops or flankers will help it illuminate targets. It is actually a very clever combination of capabilities.Now there are two other factors worth noting:First, the operating costs. Relatively large, high-speed, and powerful aircraft with powerful engines cost a lot to stay in the air and strains air superiority aircraft on low-altitude battlefields, thus shortening their life. The smaller Rafale will be cheaper to maintain and operate and will be able to carry out more sorties.Second, you have to pay attention to Egypt's traditional enemies, especially Israel. The simple truth is that Egypt has had wars with Israel. Think of it in the context of arms suppliers. Egypt learned some harsh lessons in those short wars when they not only want to make sure that they have the equipment, but also to reduce their dependence on a single arms supplier, as it has purchased warplanes from major countries in the manufacture of the latest combat aircraft with the exception of the United States, which is the closest ally. And the main supplier of military equipment to their traditional enemy, Israel. Not surprisingly, Egypt is developing chain relationships with all the advanced combat aircraft manufacturers in neighboring Europe.