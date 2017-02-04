Why does China consistently beat India on soft power?

Comparing of India and China in soft power is just like comparing Ethiopia or Nigeria (regional powers of Africa) with the US. Of course in some parts of Africa and/or some aspects of daily life, Nigeria's soft power (movie, music etc.) are far ahead of the US. Ever heard of Nollywood?.



The media skill (especially Western media) of cherry picking / exaggerating / bending or twisting facts to suit their propaganda is so popular and developed today that you actually can even compare Somalia to Japan or Germany and conclude positively, in a safe manner, that Somalia is far ahead of Japan and equal to Germany in this or that.