Why do you accept Nagorno-Karabakh to be part of Azerbaijan, when you don't accept the State of Israel?

It was Armenian land for thousands of years.
It were Armenians who were living there.

And the British is not the only colonial power, but it were also Iran and Turkey who captured Armenia and then declared Nagorno-Karabakh a part of Azerbaijan, and ruled there through their puppet Governor. And then Russia took over the colonial role.

And then finally came UN, who was in its infancy, and accepted the things in the light of resolutions that were passed by its member states (i.e. the colonial powers in this case).

Armenians were also protesting and making struggles against it, They never accepted this solution. But Muslim States all together accepted this resolution of colonial powers.

Hell, even the Palestinian government also accept Nagorno-Karabakh to be a part of Azerbaijan.

Nevertheless, when this same UN, also passed a resolution for the creation of the state of Israel, then these same Muslim States were not ready to accept it.

Is it not Double Standards of Muslims?

Actually, Turkey also did a genocide of Armenians in 1915 and took the whole Western Armenian. Today it is a part of Turkey and Muslims also happily accept it. This is also one of the reasons that Turkey supports the capture of Armenian lands by Azerbaijan.

If you gladly play might is right for your own advantages, then someone other stronger than you will also come, and he will also play might is right with you too.

Israel is playing this same game of might is right with Arabs now. I don't think Arabs and Muslim states have any right to cry crocodile tears now.
 
not aware of the dynamics of the nagorno karabakh region, nor a big fan of the Pakistan-Azerbaijan iron brother rhetoric a lot of dumb people here have, but come back to me when azerbaijan taints the drinking water, besieges the entire region, bombs civilian buildings at will, arrests armenian 3 year olds etc etc. I don't think i need to go on.
 
Personally, I don't care for this conflict cause I am simply not knowledgeable enough to discuss it- Neutrality from me and most of the world tbh

Israel/Palestine, Kashmiri occupation, this Azeri/Armenian conflict I hope all of it comes to an end for a better world and region
 
not aware of the dynamics of the nagorno karabakh region, nor a big fan of the Pakistan-Azerbaijan iron brother rhetoric a lot of dumb people here have, but come back to me when azerbaijan taints the drinking water, besieges the entire region, bombs civilian buildings at will, arrests armenian 3 year olds etc etc. I don't think i need to go on.
You don't know their zionist system (Azerbayjan). Aliyev regime is asking for it.
 

