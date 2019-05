This always puzzles me, we have at least four main provincial languages in paksitan namely punjabi, pashto, sindhi, balochi etc. Why there is no culture of learning at least one language of a neighboring province. Here in Germany for example school students are required to learn one or two foreign languages spoken in EU, so most germans learn french, spanish, italian etc. But we have no such requirement in Pakistan. I think there is a need to learn at least one regional language other than the language of your province in Pakistan.

Click to expand...