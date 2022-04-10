What's new

Why do we need elections?

coffee_cup

This is a serious question / suggestion.

Why do we need elections when every 3-4 years the govts are toppled or crippled by the bureaucracy, judiciary and other institutions?

Cant we find some other solution for that? For example, SC nominates few of its own judges, few bar council members, some media persons (preferably anti Pakistani) and from other institutions and then just let them run the govt according to their own benefits and wishes.

Why the hell we need to spend billions of Rupees and energies of the nation for doing so when we already know the end result? Honestly speaking an average man on the street doesnt give a f* who is sitting in the govt any more. Their lives will not see any improvement anyway, they remain 2nd class citizens.

Imran Khan was (yes, I dont think he will ever come back to power again) perhaps the only exception who is genuinely admired by the people (and equally criticized).

Have mercy on the nation of Pakistan and abolish this sham practice and also censure the media to the core so that no corruption scandals are brought to public attention to keep them in constant psychological trauma.

And enjoy your power. You elites are born to rule as 1st class citizens in Pakistan (handled as 3rd class in other countries though).

Peace.
 

