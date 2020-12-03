What's new

Why do some 3rd world countries always dream of expanding borders?

Why are many so many people from some 3rd world countries so obsessed about expanding their borders? Shouldn't they focus more on limiting their population instead and improving their quality of lives to 1st world standard?

Case in point, India has 1.4 F***in Billion people, yet I always see them bitching about how all these countries to their West (Pakistan, Afghanistan) should be part of them. Isn't 1.4 billion people hard enough to handle? That's more people than several continents. Why do you Indians, despite all the poverty, feel the need to expand your continent sized country?
 
Why are many so many people from some 3rd world countries so obsessed about expanding their borders? Shouldn't they focus more on limiting their population instead and improving their quality of lives to 1st world standard?

Case in point, India has 1.4 F***in Billion people, yet I always see them bitching about how all these countries to their West (Pakistan, Afghanistan) should be part of them. Isn't 1.4 billion people hard enough to handle? That's more people than several continents. Why do you Indians, despite all the poverty, feel the need to expand your continent sized country?
Because rich countries got richer after colonialism and still hold Political and financial influence on poor countries. So it is natural for others poor but rising countries to throw around their weight. It’s like when baby start growing teeth, he/she will bit anything .
 
So because of what the richer countries do to poorer non-white countries, as a result some of these poorer nations want to screw others like themselves? That doesn't sound right.
 
Well historical That’s how this process began, you screws over your neighbors first, than expand. European did it for centuries, but since the Industrial Age, it’s Lot easier to just travel far away land, to much weaker nation and takeovers. But Indians don’t seems to have that in them. They will only screw over neighbors.
 
until bites a hard nut and breaks teeth
 
