Why do people marry, wonders Malala

Her parents, who had an arranged marriage in Pakistan, would like Malala to get married one day, but she isn’t sure how she feels about it. “I still don’t understand why people have to get married. If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can’t it just be a partnership?” she said.
An Oxford student should know why people marry, but commies have problems with marriage at least with the normal ones.
 
I'm surprised she doesn't even know Islamic basics. I gave her the benefit of doubt for many years when she was younger but now she's old enough to be responsible for these types of weird views.

Her parents failed hard at raising her, specifically her father. Spent so much time on secular education and parading her around the west that she didn't even learn basics of her religion.
 
Sad to see Malala is actually becoming what the west want her to become. Even my colleagues at work were surprised at this statement.
I am westernised and was born in the UK - I cherish my customs my religion my heritage and being born in the west hasn’t made me forget my roots and principals.
One feels this Pakistani girl is trying harder than her goraay friends to show she is more westernised and whiter than they are.
Malala is a lost soul and maybe lost to her nation is she continues to spout nonsense.
 
