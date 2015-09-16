Why do people marry, wonders Malala

Sad to see Malala is actually becoming what the west want her to become. Even my colleagues at work were surprised at this statement.

I am westernised and was born in the UK - I cherish my customs my religion my heritage and being born in the west hasn’t made me forget my roots and principals.

One feels this Pakistani girl is trying harder than her goraay friends to show she is more westernised and whiter than they are.

Malala is a lost soul and maybe lost to her nation is she continues to spout nonsense.