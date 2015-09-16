Mujahid Memon
Her parents, who had an arranged marriage in Pakistan, would like Malala to get married one day, but she isn’t sure how she feels about it. “I still don’t understand why people have to get married. If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can’t it just be a partnership?” she said.
Why do people marry, wonders Malala
Malala was among the class of university students who graduated during the pandemic.
www.thenews.com.pk