Why do Pakistanis have zero ability to rebel against the corrupt and incompetent Pakistani establishment?

The question is simple.



The country has basically been hijacked by a corrupt military elite (by large) since 1947. Since the first military coup in 1958 the military "elites" have aligned themselves with the same corrupt and highly incompetent political mafia dynasties (Bhuttos, Sharifs, Zardaris etc.) and well-known useless political parties that act on their behalf as puppets while stealing the resources of the country and its people and making a laughing stock out of our "democracy".



When will Pakistanis as a people say enough is enough and destroy the rotten fundament that Pakistan is built upon?



This lethargic and docile behavior is incredible to witness. Honestly, as much as it saddens and pains me to write this, I cannot think of a more underperforming country than Pakistan in the entire world, considering our history, huge population, potential, geographical location etc.

It's a enormous tragedy.



If this was any other country, the people would have rebelled through a popular revolt and demanded fundamental changes long ago.



Look at the Sri Lankans nowadays.



In short, what is the fundamental cause of this lack of action? The strength of the military and its tentacles in every part of Pakistani society cannot be used as an excuse. Nothing stops truly patriotic Pakistanis within the military elites from reforming and changing the pathetic status quo for the better and doing what most of the population demand it to do. No matter the strength of a military, if most of the population truly demands changes, no amount of military firepower can safe it from reform.



I don't buy the "lack of education and literacy" argument that I have seen elsewhere either. We are in 2022, times have changed for the better on this front. Social media is huge nowadays too. The world is more interconnected as well.



Some well-thought opinions would be appreciated.