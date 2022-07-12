What's new

Why do Pakistanis have zero ability to rebel against the corrupt and incompetent Pakistani establishment?

Khan2727

May 28, 2022
The question is simple.

The country has basically been hijacked by a corrupt military elite (by large) since 1947. Since the first military coup in 1958 the military "elites" have aligned themselves with the same corrupt and highly incompetent political mafia dynasties (Bhuttos, Sharifs, Zardaris etc.) and well-known useless political parties that act on their behalf as puppets while stealing the resources of the country and its people and making a laughing stock out of our "democracy".

When will Pakistanis as a people say enough is enough and destroy the rotten fundament that Pakistan is built upon?

This lethargic and docile behavior is incredible to witness. Honestly, as much as it saddens and pains me to write this, I cannot think of a more underperforming country than Pakistan in the entire world, considering our history, huge population, potential, geographical location etc.
It's a enormous tragedy.

If this was any other country, the people would have rebelled through a popular revolt and demanded fundamental changes long ago.

Look at the Sri Lankans nowadays.

In short, what is the fundamental cause of this lack of action? The strength of the military and its tentacles in every part of Pakistani society cannot be used as an excuse. Nothing stops truly patriotic Pakistanis within the military elites from reforming and changing the pathetic status quo for the better and doing what most of the population demand it to do. No matter the strength of a military, if most of the population truly demands changes, no amount of military firepower can safe it from reform.

I don't buy the "lack of education and literacy" argument that I have seen elsewhere either. We are in 2022, times have changed for the better on this front. Social media is huge nowadays too. The world is more interconnected as well.

Some well-thought opinions would be appreciated.
 
Last edited:
wali87

wali87

Jun 22, 2007
It’s because Pakistan is just a state made up of a population that’s more of a mob. Every person in that mob seeks self interest and have no belief in the concept of a nation nor do they know how a nation is built. Whether a civilian, bureaucrat, politician or a militaryman. Pakistan is a country not a nation, in fact far from it. That’s the harsh reality.
 
Indus Pakistan

Indus Pakistan

May 7, 2012
Khan2727 said:
When will Pakistanis as a people say enough is enough
The clue to your question lies within this sentence. What does 'a people' mean? Does it mean within this context just a bunch of random people like you might get on a moving metrobus where there is continous individuals getting and disembarking? These 'people' on board would not really exist as 'a people' but would just be random collection of individuals.

They could not be expected to work together or share any agenda because each would have their own needs.

Going back specifically to what you asked there is no 'Pakistan' but many 'Pakistans' each looking for and vying for it's own interests. Therefore the the corrupt elites have over decades just bought out the differant pieces.

The best example of this I can give is how MQM representing one of these Pakistans behaves. It acts purely for it's own local interests and as we saw it jumped ship and joined the PPP/PML combo.

Sainthood 101 said:
Ethnic diversity
Exactly, this is what alluded to in my previous post. The elites just buy out one group against the other. Sri Lanka by comparison is far more homogenous society mad up broadly of just two ethnic groups with one the Sinhala being vastly majoritry.
 
K

Khan2727

May 28, 2022
Sainthood 101 said:
Ethnic diversity
On top of my head.

Did not stop Iran in 1979.

Did not stop France in 1789.

Did not stop Indonesia in 1998.

Did not stop Turkey either.

Or how about Israel? Surrounded by a horde of hostile Arabs on all fronts yet made up of Jews from literally all corners of the world (almost) yet they keep advancing and sticking together against all odds. What is our excuse in comparison?

Anyway the whole ethnic diversity argument, I am not buying it either. Why? Well because ALL the native Pakistani ethnic groups have far more in common on every front than the opposite. The only truly "alien" ethnicity in Pakistan is a well-known one that emerged post-1947 and they have ironically had a huge disproportional influence on Pakistani politics, in the Pakistani military and within the business establishment. They, credit to them, also tend to be fiercely pro-Pakistan. So no excuses can be found on this front IMO.

If ethnic diversity is the main problem, how would one explain the success story (overall) that is the US, the country that you are living in? Is there a more diverse populace than the US in the Western Hemisphere?

Or what about more closer to home? India, while an artificial construct made in 1947, the diversity in that country from what I am aware of even rivals that of Africa, yet somehow their problems in this regard are smaller than ours, even though they have far greater problems than us in terms of poverty, caste system, communal hatred, forced labor, living standards, hygiene etc.
 
Indus Pakistan

Indus Pakistan

May 7, 2012
Khan2727 said:
On top of my head.

Did not stop Iran in 1979.

Did not stop France in 1789.

Did not stop Indonesia in 1998.

Did not stop Turkey either.

Or how about Israel? Surrounded by a horde of hostile Arabs on all fronts yet made up of Jews from literally all corners of the world (almost) yet they keep advancing and sticking together against all odds. What is our excuse in comparison?

Anyway the whole ethnic diversity argument, I am not buying it either. Why? Well because ALL the native Pakistani ethnic groups have far more in common on every front than the opposite. The only truly "alien" ethnicity in Pakistan is a well-known one that emerged post-1947 and they have ironically had a huge disproportional influence on Pakistani politics, in the Pakistani military and within the business establishment. They, credit to them, also tend to be fiercely pro-Pakistan. So no excuses can be found on this front IMO.

If ethnic diversity is the main problem, how would one explain the success story (overall) that is the US, the country that you are living in? Is there a more diverse populace than the US in the Western Hemisphere?

Or what about more closer to home? India, while an artificial construct made in 1947, the diversity in that country from what I am aware of even rivals that of Africa, yet somehow their problems in this regard are smaller than ours, even though they have far greater problems than us in terms of poverty, caste system, communal hatred, forced labor, living standards, hygiene etc.
Honestly, you do present very thougt provoking posts./ There is much here to chew on.
 

