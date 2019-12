Guys, I'm intrigued as why does the PAF F-16 Fleet displays two different serial numbers.

Take the F-16B in which the COAS took a flight, under the canopy it's marked as F-16B Serial Number 920457. ''92'' being the year of manufacture followed by the registration. However, the same aircraft displays the serial number as ''623'' both on the nose and tail. Is this something to do the difference between the manufacturers and operators details or something else. Also in the third image, once again what appears to be an engine is mounted as a Trophy monument. Does anyone know it's origins or history?