Why do new build houses in Pakistan not have gardens?

So I've been increasingly interested in property in Pakistan and came across a youtube channel doing tours of homes on sale.
i noticed a lot of very grand new houses, 5-6 bedrooms, as many bathrooms, but no gardens. Why? Do Pakistani people not want outdoor space to sit in?
The houses of my grandparents were in this style with the building around the outside and a central courtyard.
Even our new homes have large verandas and courtyards. Is this something that city folk don't want anymore?
Also why are there so many bathrooms? Sometimes there are more bathrooms than bedrooms.
