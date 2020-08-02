Why do new build houses in Pakistan not have gardens?

313ghazi said:



i noticed a lot of very grand new houses, 5-6 bedrooms, as many bathrooms, but no gardens. Why? Do Pakistani people not want outdoor space to sit in?



The houses of my grandparents were in this style with the building around the outside and a central courtyard.



Even our new homes have large verandas and courtyards. Is this something that city folk don't want anymore?

The rules are very werid.You can't built 3 floors. You can't have a back garden. You have to leave a front garden etcDear in 1 canal House you always leave some garden space and that is by law. Even in 10 marla you have to leave a garden space by law.We live in one of the most hot climates in the world. And our houses are not centrally air conditioned.They become like suanas in summers if you don't use a.c which not many can afford and in all rooms. It just become too much.Stretegically placed 2 or 3 trees grown to full hight can change your house look and provide much needed comfort and shade in summers. Your house would stay cool.You can buy a land and make a house surrounded by gardens. It would even save you like 50 lakh to a lot more rupees that a lot of fully built house would cost you.