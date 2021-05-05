Why do my threads get deleted?

One week ago one thread of mine was deleted. I don't know who deleted it, nor why, no reason was given.
Today again another thread of mine was deleted, and again I don't know who did it nor why, no reason was given. It was a thread about a Turkish scientist from a Turkish polling center based inside Turkey, and he made a public opinion poll of the Turkish population, totally objective. Why was the thread deleted? Do opinion polls violate any forum rules?
Today again another thread of mine was deleted, and again I don't know who did it nor why, no reason was given. It was a thread about a Turkish scientist from a Turkish polling center based inside Turkey, and he made a public opinion poll of the Turkish population, totally objective. Why was the thread deleted? Do opinion polls violate any forum rules?