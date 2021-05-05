Why do my threads get deleted?

One week ago one thread of mine was deleted. I don't know who deleted it, nor why, no reason was given.



Today again another thread of mine was deleted, and again I don't know who did it nor why, no reason was given. It was a thread about a Turkish scientist from a Turkish polling center based inside Turkey, and he made a public opinion poll of the Turkish population, totally objective. Why was the thread deleted? Do opinion polls violate any forum rules?