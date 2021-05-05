What's new

Why do my threads get deleted?

H

Homajon

FULL MEMBER
Jun 24, 2012
714
3
735
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Germany
One week ago one thread of mine was deleted. I don't know who deleted it, nor why, no reason was given.

Today again another thread of mine was deleted, and again I don't know who did it nor why, no reason was given. It was a thread about a Turkish scientist from a Turkish polling center based inside Turkey, and he made a public opinion poll of the Turkish population, totally objective. Why was the thread deleted? Do opinion polls violate any forum rules?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Titanium100
Why do people call China communists or why is China itself called CCP? they left communism back in 1978
Replies
4
Views
198
Paul2
P
Chant99
Why some are chanting Freespeech again?
Replies
0
Views
334
Chant99
Chant99
striver44
Anguish slips through Chinese censors on PLA losses
2 3
Replies
44
Views
2K
Novice09
Novice09
Shehr Abbasi
  • Locked
Chinamember uses PDF for 12.5 Hours in One Day!!!!
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
77
Views
2K
waz
waz
ghazi52
One night at D'Alma, the most controversial restaurant in Karachi
Replies
5
Views
1K
denel
denel

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom