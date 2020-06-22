Why do my new comments take several minutes to be displayed?

|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|I
|NU teacher sacked for indecent comments on PM
|Bangladesh Defence Forum
|4
|Institutionalized hatred and fear could be one factor for India's Covid-19 disaster, check the comments
|COVID-19 Coronavirus
|4
|Brown Sahib Khizr Khan back in the spotlight again amid Trumps comments on US soilders
|Americas
|9
|A
|PM Modi's Mann ki Baat video gets over 1 Million 'dislikes'; PMO channel disables comments
|Central & South Asia
|1
|H
|FO rejects India's 'unwarranted, irresponsible' comments on joint press release of China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue
|Strategic & Foreign Affairs
|3
|I
|Lund University Spends Hours Deleting Hundreds of Unsolicited Comments From Indians and Pakistanis
|Central & South Asia
|34
|Michael Brooks, Political Commentator and Podcast Host, Dies at 37
|Americas
|10
|Comment-Mutton Seekh Kabab made by me for the first time
|Members Club
|55
|India our biggest friend, but their media's comments on our exports to China not ok: Bangladesh FM
|Central & South Asia
|7
|Bangladesh Foreign Minister condemns comments of Indian media
|Bangladesh Defence Forum
|12