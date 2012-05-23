Indos said: As I remember, Waziristan become uncontrollable during Musarraf period (under military coup) Click to expand...

RiazHaq said: Why Do Most Pakistanis Favor the Military? Is it Fear of Chaos? Click to expand...

who made you thinktank and why? (don't answer, it is just a rhetorical question, I already know why)waziristan was ilaqa e ghair populated by all manner of criminality since time immemorial. it became a district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province in 2018,people like them because they are the firemen, the sanitation department, the road builders and the red crescent and much more. whenever some thing needs doing contract and tenders, civvy contractors (relatives of politicians) always run-off with the money then it is the Army that comes to do the actual work