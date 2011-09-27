Why do more Jews than Muslims win Nobel Prizes? Education

Lol attributing it to studying the Torah is so silly. Millions of Muslims have memorised the Quran back to front, so that's likely not the reason.



The fact of the matter is that much of the Islamic world is going through a very odd dynamic where much of it is in ruins and the prosperous regions are generally OK with being mediocre/wholly relying upon others whilst continuously meddling in the affairs of these suffering countries (thus keeping them locked within this poverty cycle). Foreign interventions/sanctions also do not help and nor does globalisation which promotes a massive brain drain of our lands (thus reducing the potency of our intelligentsia).



Beyond that, Ashkenazis have a very high IQ and yes whether you like it or not, IQ is largely (albeit not entirely) inherited. This is why different ethnic groups tend to have differing IQs despite living under the same conditions. So it is incorrect to lump all Muslims together when we are not a singular ethnic group. Iran, Pakistan and Turkey have many more modern intellectual achievements to boast of than, say, the UAE.



There are also many more indicators that can be utilised than just the number of Nobel Prize winners.