So what is the deal here? Throwing acid on women is a favourite pastime of men from India, Pakistan etc.



Why is that? Why do they treat women like this? Recently there are growing reports in the UK, Australia etc coming out and it's not hard to find out this is done by Pakistani and Indians.



Then there are the dowry deaths reported in Australia, or the female infanticide report in the Australian press, these things never happened here in Australia, until Indians started coming here.



So what's the deal? I guess men from the Subcontinent are just lower than scum.

Click to expand...