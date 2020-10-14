What's new

Why do Indians want to deflect?

I dont seem to understand our Indian members.
We attempt to show sympathy and try to offer support in the tragedy folding in the land known as India - yet most Indian members seem to be more interested in either deflection or having a go about their neighbour?
Is it any wonder with most Indians having the mentality of a goldfish that they try to find solitude in deflection?
Am flabbergasted and hope the amount of energy they have to troll and try to "put down" their neighbor - they invest half of their energy looking after their families health in such tough conditions.

I dont seem to understand our Indian members.
We attempt to show sympathy and try to offer support in the tragedy folding in the land known as India - yet most Indian members seem to be more interested in either deflection or having a go about their neighbour?
Is it any wonder with most Indians having the mentality of a goldfish that they try to find solitude in deflection?
Am flabbergasted and hope the amount of energy they have to troll and try to "put down" their neighbor - they invest half of their energy looking after their families health in such tough conditions.

@masterchief_mirza et all....
They don't trust us and we don't trust them. We all know that this is just a PR stunt and if people really wanted to help poor people in India and show how less they care about the Pakistan-India-enmity they could have sent money to charity in February 2019 (at that time India wasn't a superpower, as we all know that changed on 1st January 2020) as well. But at that time you would be verbally massacred here on PDF if you said something like that.

Indians will be fine, we will be fine inshallah. They should look after their stuff and we look after ours. Simple as that.

We should ask the question what we have done to ease our situation in Pakistan? My mother-in-law paid 8000 PKR just for a COVID test (travel requirement), how many Pakistanis can afford this amount just like that? And we are sending stuff to India while our own population suffers as well. Big brains at work here!

The next question should be: when I say that we as Pakistanis - a nation built in the name of Islam - should have sympathies towards fellow Muslims in Burma, China, Palestine et al, I heard stuff like "Ummah ka Chumma", "Pakistan first", "XYZ hate Pakistan..."... Yes, praying for Palestine (or sending charity money) is Ummah ka chummah but sending stuff to India, the anti-Islam idol in this world, is a good thing and proof of your "good Muslim character"? Give me a break!

PS: I send money to charity that also helps India (it's a Muslim charity though).
 
They don't trust us and we don't trust them. We all know that this is just a PR stunt and if people really wanted to help poor people in India and show how less they care about the Pakistan-India-enmity they could have sent money to charity in February 2019 (at that time India wasn't a superpower, as we all know that changed on 1st January 2020) as well. But at that time you would be verbally massacred here on PDF if you said something like that.

Indians will be fine, we will be fine inshallah. They should look after their stuff and we look after ours. Simple as that.

We should ask the question what we have done to ease our situation in Pakistan? My mother-in-law paid 8000 PKR just for a COVID test (travel requirement), how many Pakistanis can afford this amount just like that? And we are sending stuff to India while our own population suffers as well. Big brains at work here!

The next question should be: when I say that we as Pakistanis - a nation built in the name of Islam - should have sympathies towards fellow Muslims in Burma, China, Palestine et al, I heard stuff like "Ummah ka Chumma", "Pakistan first", "XYZ hate Pakistan..."... Yes, praying for Palestine (or sending charity money) is Ummah ka chummah but sending stuff to India, the anti-Islam idol in this world, is a good thing and proof of your "good Muslim character"? Give me a break!

PS: I send money to charity that also helps India (it's a Muslim charity though).
Bro I hear what you are saying and am agreeing with you as regards to the charity and india coming out of this. I just want to point out the twisted mindset on some indians on here and generally on social media of still playing the big man and trying to deflect from the ground reality. Hell they are even focusing on the IPL - god sake look on your back yard and start by showing humility.
 
Bro I hear what you are saying and am agreeing with you as regards to the charity and india coming out of this. I just want to point out the twisted mindset on some indians on here and generally on social media of still playing the big man and trying to deflect from the ground reality. Hell they are even focusing on the IPL - god sake look on your back yard and start by showing humility.
I made the mistake and read comments on Social Media in regards to Pakistans offer. Not good for my blood pressure unfortunately. You cannot wash away 1200 years of enmity with some whishy whashy feel good slogans and PR stunts. Hope our establishment understands that, it's about time.
 
I dont seem to understand our Indian members.
We attempt to show sympathy and try to offer support in the tragedy folding in the land known as India - yet most Indian members seem to be more interested in either deflection or having a go about their neighbour?
Is it any wonder with most Indians having the mentality of a goldfish that they try to find solitude in deflection?
Am flabbergasted and hope the amount of energy they have to troll and try to "put down" their neighbor - they invest half of their energy looking after their families health in such tough conditions.

@masterchief_mirza et all....
I am basing this on my time here at PDF before I joined for a good 7-8 years I was an avid guest who would browse all top threads for information and news and so when I did join I had a good idea about how different ID's responded to Q&A's.

The Indian members here by and large are not contributors but instigators, they are here purely to fight their corner. This is an issue - their knowledge is based on Indian media - which has very low standards (there is no media house in the world that reports 100% facts) but the Indian media is just something else.

They also rightly or wrongly take the Indian media reports as gospel. This becomes an issue when their narrative which is being parroted by their famous channels is countered with proof on a forum such as PDF. They are caught in a rock and a hard place, it's easier for them to just counter and deflect rather than own up to it.

For example take the Indian media narrative of Modern India, this is being pushed in the faces of common Indian people. We on the outside know that barring a few places in their cities, a majority of their populace is still struggling to feed themselves - it flies in the face of this narrative. Yet you will find plenty of Indians here trying to convince you of how modern and developed India is compared to X,Y or Z country.

And because of situations like these you will see them deflect more and more, also this is not just the case with Indians - dare I say this is common with everyone, the Indian's are just very loud.
 
