Why do Indians lie so stupidly?

Because lies of Indian media are bought by Indian public & lauded instead of being frowned upon. Lying is national habit of Indian nation.Looking at arnab recent ridiculous claim ie Pak Army officers residing in Kabul Serina hotel on fifth floor … turns out it had only two.
lol, the list of reasons would be too long.Looking at arnab recent ridiculous claim ie Pak Army officers residing in Kabul Serina hotel on fifth floor … turns out it had only two.
lying just like bribery is philosophical in India
if you type ancient Indian internet on Google. it gives out interesting results
We recently saw how the Iranian foreign office was quoting the above channel as a source.Republic TV and Times Now channel are entertainment meme channels and not for news. Whenever you watch those channels, consider the following disclaimer
All those lies are being propagated at Pakistan's expense. As long as that is the case no will care. We all saw how UK Defence journal exposed their news report in which they were using footage of an American F-15 flying over Wales. Why? They only cared about their own image
