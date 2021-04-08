What's new

Why do Indians lie so stupidly?

Looking at arnab recent ridiculous claim ie Pak Army officers residing in Kabul Serina hotel on fifth floor … turns out it had only two.

why do they lie so foolishly?..haven’t they heard of the internet? Google search ? Etc
 
PradoTLC said:
Looking at arnab recent ridiculous claim ie Pak Army officers residing in Kabul Serina hotel on fifth floor … turns out it had only two.

why do they lie so foolishly?..haven’t they heard of the internet? Google search ? Etc
Click to expand...
Because lies of Indian media are bought by Indian public & lauded instead of being frowned upon. Lying is national habit of Indian nation.
 
Republic TV and Times Now channel are entertainment meme channels and not for news. Whenever you watch those channels, consider the following disclaimer:

All characters and events in this show--even those based on real people--are entirely fictional. All celebrity voices are impersonated.....poorly. The following program contains coarse language and due to its content it should not be viewed by anyone
 
PradoTLC said:
Looking at arnab recent ridiculous claim ie Pak Army officers residing in Kabul Serina hotel on fifth floor … turns out it had only two.

why do they lie so foolishly?..haven’t they heard of the internet? Google search ? Etc
Click to expand...
Domestic consumption.
 
STREANH said:
Republic TV and Times Now channel are entertainment meme channels and not for news. Whenever you watch those channels, consider the following disclaimer
Click to expand...
We recently saw how the Iranian foreign office was quoting the above channel as a source.
PradoTLC said:
Looking at arnab recent ridiculous claim
Click to expand...
All those lies are being propagated at Pakistan's expense. As long as that is the case no will care. We all saw how UK Defence journal exposed their news report in which they were using footage of an American F-15 flying over Wales. Why? They only cared about their own image
 
Watching the news, you have to get rid of all the adjectives, subjective judgments, inferences and guesses.
Some news with obvious purpose, just look at his purpose directly.
For example, President Putin's golden toilet.This is obviously fake news, how do you know his toilet is gold, I don't even know what my neighbor's toilet is like.
 
PradoTLC said:
Looking at arnab recent ridiculous claim ie Pak Army officers residing in Kabul Serina hotel on fifth floor … turns out it had only two.

why do they lie so foolishly?..haven’t they heard of the internet? Google search ? Etc
Click to expand...
these jerks live in vedic era.

indian journalists in particular and indian public in general have no ethics.
 
