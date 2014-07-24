Why do Indians always deny the existence of the caste system?

The Indians on the Internet always deny that the caste system still exists in Indian society.

They always say that the caste system has disappeared and that Indians are now born equal.

This is certainly not true. We often see in the news that low castes are discriminated against and abused. A few days ago, I saw a video on TIKTOK: a person of low caste A was eating in a restaurant. Suddenly a person of high caste B came over, threw A's dinner plate on the ground, and laughed at A. A was stunned for a few seconds, without saying anything, and left the restaurant silently.

Why is the perception of high castes so inconsistent with social reality?

First of all, the caste system is a legacy of the feudal era and lags behind modern society. The recognition of the existence of the caste system makes Indians ashamed;

Second, people with high castes will always have far more rights than low castes. The government's affirmative movement caused the high caste to lose some of their rights, and the low caste to gain some of their rights. For high castes, their rights have been damaged, which is proof that the caste system does not exist. But for low castes, although they have gained some rights, they are still far behind compared with high castes.

Just like a person, who owns 100 dollars, the government takes 20 dollars away and distributes them to five poor people. Now these 5 poor people have 4 dollars. But the gap is huge from the rich who own 80 dollars, but the rich think that they give the money to the poor and the gap between the rich and the poor disappears.

The problem is， this rich man always considers the problem based on himself. He thinks that the money he has lost is enough to make up the gap between the rich and the poor in society, but the reality is not the case.

The same goes for the high castes in India