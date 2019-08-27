Why do Indian restaurants serve Muslim food?

The menu of almost all Indian restaurants in the West is full of endless list of meat items like Kebab, Tandoori, Korma, so on.



Whereas in India people get killed for eating meat items because Hindus consider animal meat as Muslim food.



So this begs the question, why make money serving Muslim food to Westerners while you kill minorities at home for eating same food? Isn't it kind of hypocritical?



Are Westerners even aware of the fact that Indian minorities get killed for eating the same food they eat at Indian restaurants?