Why do Indian restaurants serve Muslim food?

The menu of almost all Indian restaurants in the West is full of endless list of meat items like Kebab, Tandoori, Korma, so on.

Whereas in India people get killed for eating meat items because Hindus consider animal meat as Muslim food.

So this begs the question, why make money serving Muslim food to Westerners while you kill minorities at home for eating same food? Isn't it kind of hypocritical?

Are Westerners even aware of the fact that Indian minorities get killed for eating the same food they eat at Indian restaurants?
 
The menu of almost all Indian restaurants in the West is full of endless list of meat items like Kebab, Tandoori, Korma, so on.

Whereas in India people get killed for eating meat items because Hindus consider animal meat as Muslim food.

So this begs the question, why make money serving Muslim food to Westerners while you kill minorities at home for eating same food? Isn't it kind of hypocritical?

Are Westerners even aware of the fact that Indian minorities get killed for eating the same food they eat at Indian restaurants?
cos real indian food sucks..
 
Most Indian restaurants are Bangladeshi and then Pakistani
The name india sells to the whiteman as exotic sounding and panders to the British raj belief of Indian servitude
 
Most Indian restaurants are Bangladeshi and then Pakistani
The name india sells to the whiteman as exotic sounding also panders to the British raj belief of Indian servitude
Yes because stupid whitemen only know India never heard of anything else
 
It's not only about food.. they market every aspect of local Muslim culture to draw Western tourists to India.

A Western tourist comes to India to see this..
1635846462716.png


Whereas it's more likely a Westerner would be welcomed by this sight days before reaching Taj Mahal..
1635846534388.png



But I've never seen them post pictures like the above in their tourism flyers or ads. Clearly they believe Muslim culture is visually and aesthetically more edible for the common Western folk.
 
In India, we routinely make fun of vegetarians.
Most restaurants tend to have non vegetarian options.
Beef is uncommon here, but I have found many restaurants that sell beef in Yogi's Uttar Pradesh.

Common people typically eat Biryani, chicken tikka, chicken kadhai, mutton curry, chicken curry, fish, etc.

Youngsters from the middle classes (who tend to try new things) tend to go for shawarma, kebabs, various rolls, grilled chicken, etc.
In southern India, there is a greater variety of non veg curries than you will find in Pakistan.



The most ordered food in India is chicken Biryani(surveyed by Zomato, our main food delivery platform).
 
When did food start to have a religion? If you mean meat vs vegetarian, then over 70% of Indian population are non-vegetarians.

Your question is so silly. Its like asking why do they serve Chinese food in other countries, LMAO.
 
In India, we routinely make fun of vegetarians.
Most restaurants tend to have non vegetarian options.
Beef is uncommon here, but I have found many restaurants that sell beef in Yogi's Uttar Pradesh.

Common people typically eat Biryani, chicken tikka, chicken kadhai, mutton curry, chicken curry, fish, etc.

Youngsters from the middle classes (who tend to try new things) tend to go for shawarma, kebabs, various rolls, grilled chicken, etc.
In southern India, there is a greater variety of non veg curries than you will find in Pakistan.



The most ordered food in India is chicken Biryani(surveyed by Zomato, our main food delivery platform).
I have been to India and the food at high end eateries is excellent but to be honest I did avoid street food
 
In my experience, in the UK at least, most "indian" restaurants are actually owned by Bengalis, Indian Muslims, and even Pakistanis.
So the thread title should have been Why muslim food needs Indian name to sell in western countries ? Or why pakistani and bangladeshi restaurant owners keep Indian name in western countries ?
 
