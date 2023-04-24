Why do Indian immigrants become rich and raise successful kids

Last edited:
Which successful kids, i have worked with british and irish born indians both were dumb as ****, some are good at their but that's a very small number, Their daughters act like c**k hungry sluts and their boys have inferiority complex basically lonely bastards, where's success in that huh, if you have studied in western country have got the nationality, your going to get some silly job and make a few thousand a month, but does that account to success no, from my experience with indians especially those who were born abroad are performing poor than those who migrate and also are less performing than other migrant nationalities
You sound jealous. Is your boss an Indian?Which successful kids, i have worked with british and irish born indians both were dumb as ****, some are good at their but that's a very small number, Their daughters act like c**k hungry sluts and their boys have inferiority complex basically lonely bastards, where's success in that huh, if you have studied in western country have got the nationality, your going to get some silly job and make a few thousand a month, but does that account to success no, from my experience with indians especially those who were born abroad are performing poor than those who migrate and also are less performing than other migrant nationalities
Jealous of you chimps? fucking delusional piece of shit.You sound jealous. Is your boss an Indian?
you just need to converse with them for a few minutes and you will realize how fucking dumb these chimps are even flat earthers don't sound that bad when you listen to their case, but these indians even when they talking about some thing right, they with their chimpy mind turn it into a shithole.Indians are dumb
Yes you do sound jealous. I would love an honest reply.Jealous of you chimps? fucking delusional piece of shit.