Why do India and China not get Along?

Is China the bad guy? Is China an imperialist aggressor against India and India is sort of forced to be against China?
Why do China and India not get along? I do not understand it.
Also, I am not saying China is the bad guy- I am just referring to what I was told by an Indian. I was told that China is the bad guy, is an imperialist aggressor towards India and India is just defending itself from Chinese aggression. Is this true or are these claims false? I am hoping that I can see the cases for both sides and, God willing, better understand the China-India stuff.
