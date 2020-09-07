Why do India and China not get Along?

Modi and xi met 18 times in 5 years since modi became PM.

China was one of the first countries modi visited after becoming PM.

But i was going through many Chinese language forums and articles. The consistent thought in them was that India is a long term threat to china in asia and if conflict breaks out , China should destroy India's infrastructure .

Not just defeat India militarily but destroy India's economy.

The chinese have followed a consistent policy since the 60s. They viewed India as a threat and propped Pakistan up with arms and nuclear deterrents in the shape of nuclear plants and bombs. The Pakistani nuke is basically a Chinese nuke.

India on the other hand has different elected governments, which pursue different foreign policies towards China and even Pakistan, thinking they can change the fraught relationships with them. They all learn the hard way after a few wasted years.

China is a practical society, which believes in hard power.