Why do India and China not get Along?

Omar Al-Deek

Omar Al-Deek

Aug 28, 2019
Is China the bad guy? Is China an imperialist aggressor against India and India is sort of forced to be against China?

Why do China and India not get along? I do not understand it.

Also, I am not saying China is the bad guy- I am just referring to what I was told by an Indian. I was told that China is the bad guy, is an imperialist aggressor towards India and India is just defending itself from Chinese aggression. Is this true or are these claims false? I am hoping that I can see the cases for both sides and, God willing, better understand the China-India stuff.
 
vi-va

vi-va

Jan 23, 2019
Omar Al-Deek said:
I honestly don't know much about the region. That is why I ask. I don't know how the relations are between India and India's neighbors.
Pakistan, Bangladesh are in a category, large enough to NOT be absorbed by India.
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Sikkim fear India. India absorbed Sikkim, Bhutan is the next one.
 
peagle

peagle

Dec 29, 2019
Omar Al-Deek said:
Is China the bad guy? Is China an imperialist aggressor against India and India is sort of forced to be against China?

Why do China and India not get along? I do not understand it.

Also, I am not saying China is the bad guy- I am just referring to what I was told by an Indian. I was told that China is the bad guy, is an imperialist aggressor towards India and India is just defending itself from Chinese aggression. Is this true or are these claims false? I am hoping that I can see the cases for both sides and, God willing, better understand the China-India stuff.
India is like a primary school bully,
talks big, tries to push its weight around,
and when it gets hit, it runs to its mummy (USA) and throws a tantrum, blaming everybody else.

In a nutshell, that basically is India's relations with all its neighbours, including China. Other countries put up with it, China and Pakistan hit back.

In the 1962 war with China,
India wrote letters to UK and USA, literally begging for weapons, money and soldiers,
even though India was against them, and with the Soviet Union,
still they sent military aid worth nearly 1 billion dollars in a matter of weeks, and supplied it to the soldiers in the front lines.
America also threatened Pakistan not to do anything, like take Kashmir, and made indirect threats to China, to protect its baby India.

Few other examples as well.
 
Menthol

Menthol

Aug 2, 2017
Omar Al-Deek said:
Is China the bad guy? Is China an imperialist aggressor against India and India is sort of forced to be against China?

Why do China and India not get along? I do not understand it.

Also, I am not saying China is the bad guy- I am just referring to what I was told by an Indian. I was told that China is the bad guy, is an imperialist aggressor towards India and India is just defending itself from Chinese aggression. Is this true or are these claims false? I am hoping that I can see the cases for both sides and, God willing, better understand the China-India stuff.
I think the Chinese didn't have anything negative view toward India.

For most Chinese, India is the birthplace of Buddhism, some kind of place of wisdom.

Even though Chinese is great, Indian is greater. All the good things about China, India is better. All the bad thing about China doesn't exist in India. India is the guru of China, the teacher, and the savior of China.

But it was in the past, as today, in the era of the internet, we can see everything about India, and it's not good.

More importantly, India sees China as its rival and wants China down so badly.


While for India, they see China as their rival.

Because both countries are equal in terms of population size and one of the oldest civilizations.

In the modern era, India falls so greatly, that even fueled hatred toward China.
 
Kabira

Kabira

Jul 12, 2014
Amit Shah vow to get back Aksai Chin in parliament. Meanwhile same Indians also expect Chinese to sit back. They forgot the fact that China is no Pakistan.

While we cannot conquer IoK by force to teach Indians dreaming about AJK/GB a lesson. China on the other hand is capable of doing that.
 
Menthol

Menthol

Aug 2, 2017
beijingwalker said:
Ask Dalai Lama.
There's a prophecy regarding China - India relationship.

And the cause is because of Dalai Lama.

There's a prophecy, a warning that Dalai Lama should act carefully.

Because both China and India are huge countries and have huge armies.

If there's a war, it will be nasty.
 
D

Dark1

Feb 29, 2020
Modi and xi met 18 times in 5 years since modi became PM.
China was one of the first countries modi visited after becoming PM.
But i was going through many Chinese language forums and articles. The consistent thought in them was that India is a long term threat to china in asia and if conflict breaks out , China should destroy India's infrastructure .
Not just defeat India militarily but destroy India's economy.
The chinese have followed a consistent policy since the 60s. They viewed India as a threat and propped Pakistan up with arms and nuclear deterrents in the shape of nuclear plants and bombs. The Pakistani nuke is basically a Chinese nuke.
India on the other hand has different elected governments, which pursue different foreign policies towards China and even Pakistan, thinking they can change the fraught relationships with them. They all learn the hard way after a few wasted years.
China is a practical society, which believes in hard power.
 
G

gulli

Jul 24, 2017
Everything was ok for masters and cheerleaders till we had a weak government operated from vattican. Current government believes in paying back with interest. Generally Indian People don't hate common Chinese but CCP bots are a different breed.. Imagine a country bordering 14 countries and having land dispute with 23 countries..
 
kankan326

kankan326

Jun 7, 2011
Why would China open a new front with India when China was under US constant attacks?
Why would China challenge India when China was in quarantine time?

Chinese government must be stupid to choose this worst timing. On the other hand, it's a golden timing for India to provoke China to prove itself as a big role of Trump's "Indo-Pacific Strategy"
 
Omar Al-Deek

Omar Al-Deek

Aug 28, 2019
gulli said:
Everything was ok for masters and cheerleaders till we had a weak government operated from vattican.
So..... after the British Raj left, India was secretly controlled by the Catholic Church?

If so, what was the Catholic Church's agenda in ruling India? Is Pakistan-India conflict secretly a continuation of the Crusades?

Can you confirm whether or not Nehru and Indira Gandhi were extra-dimensional reptilians? Is Modi secretly a reptilian?

If you have any information in this regard, I think you should try to inform the public.
 
Arsalan 345

Arsalan 345

Nov 19, 2016
i think indian army is scared of chinese army. they don't want to fight china even at the cost of more land grab which chinese are doing. as said by ajai shukla, india will eventually vacate more of it's land but announced that china is vacating. it's basically a face saving tactic. india is a country with the most coward army.
 
