Why do Aga Khan Uni Med Students flock abroad?

Most Indian med students who flock abroad for residencies and fellowships after their medical schooling (MBBS) are typically from mediocre med schools recent times. Majority of med students from AIIMS (top med school in India with campuses in various cities) and other high ranked state med schools tend to pursue their careers in India itself



Aga Khan is the top Medical School in pakistan. I've noticed pretty much every IMG (International med grad) resident of pakistani origin in the US and mostly in UK did their med schooling from Aga Khan. While there is a stark difference in the medical infra between both countries which motivates top med students in India to not go abroad, Is there a reason why Aga Khan students prefer pursuing their careers abroad? Literally 9 out of 10 IMG residents of pakistani origin are from Aga Khan



I personally believe they could make bigger bucks in the home country itself given they graduated from the country's top med school with a scope of pursuing the most competitive surgical fields like neuro/ortho/plastic/CT surgery while here in the US (or UK), they have to resort to less competitive specialties...they definitely can't get into any surgical field in recent times since they're solely reserved for students who did their med school in the US