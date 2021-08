Why do Aga Khan Uni Med Students flock abroad?

Mentee said: mandatory 10 years service to make it to the next pay scale for professionals inducted via provincial service exams that too based on seniority and not performance ( that's what iam aware of ) Click to expand...

Mentee said: now a days its pretty hectic to establish private clinics given the 19-20000 yearly intake of m.d's both from local and foreign medical colleges. Click to expand...

Baby Leone said: is this ur another indian brain fart or you will share some links or research to prove ur point? Click to expand...

you mean for getting into a residency/fellowship in AKU or setting up their own gig?What's the % of those inducted via regular approach...I believe they should still be the majority right! Also, is there any reserved quota for someone like international students who don't need to compete in the entrance?How is the payscale if they get into top corporate hospital systems? Is it not good enough to keep them at home?Dude this is my own observation...I'd suggest not to see everything with a sense of hatred n negativity. I'm not belittling nor ridiculing anyone... here's a list of programs offering residency and fellowships. If you have the time, you can scan thru each of them and several residents/fellows of pakistani origin that you might come across primarily tend to be from AKUI have no idea how many grads AKU produces each year but I'm only trying to understand why the number is disproportionate when it comes to AKU vs the rest in sending students abroad. Post#3 by @Tango101 provides some clarification