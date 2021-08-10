What's new

Why do Aga Khan Uni Med Students flock abroad?

Most Indian med students who flock abroad for residencies and fellowships after their medical schooling (MBBS) are typically from mediocre med schools recent times. Majority of med students from AIIMS (top med school in India with campuses in various cities) and other high ranked state med schools tend to pursue their careers in India itself

Aga Khan is the top Medical School in pakistan. I've noticed pretty much every IMG (International med grad) resident of pakistani origin in the US and mostly in UK did their med schooling from Aga Khan. While there is a stark difference in the medical infra between both countries which motivates top med students in India to not go abroad, Is there a reason why Aga Khan students prefer pursuing their careers abroad? Literally 9 out of 10 IMG residents of pakistani origin are from Aga Khan

I personally believe they could make bigger bucks in the home country itself given they graduated from the country's top med school with a scope of pursuing the most competitive surgical fields like neuro/ortho/plastic/CT surgery while here in the US (or UK), they have to resort to less competitive specialties...they definitely can't get into any surgical field in recent times since they're solely reserved for students who did their med school in the US
 
How did you come up with,,, "most Indian med students who flock abroad for residencies and fellowships after their medical schooling (MBBS) are typically from mediocre med schools".
Most Indian docs I know,who have moved to Us/western nations are pass out of Aiims, n other top med unis..
Why,,,, probably coz unlike others professionals like for example engineers n such,,,, docs have to appear in competitive screening exams before being eligible to practice outside the home country.
So it makes sense tht aga khan docs successfully move to greener pastures.
 
While most Indian med students who flock abroad for residencies and fellowships after their medical schooling (MBBS) are typically from mediocre med schools. Most of the med students from AIIMS (top med school in India with campuses in various cities) and other high ranked state med schools tend to pursue their careers in India itself

Aga Khan is the top Medical School in pakistan. I've noticed pretty much every IMG (International med grad) resident of pakistani origin in the US and mostly in UK did their med schooling from Aga Khan. While there is a stark difference in the medical infra between both countries which motivates top med students in India to not go abroad, Is there a reason why Aga Khan students prefer pursuing their careers abroad?
Practicing medicine abroad pays better than it does in Pakistan, that's a given. The reason you see most IMGs to be ex-Aga Khan students is because Aga Khan is the only medical university that I know of in Karachi (I'm a pre-med myself prepping for the MDCAT right now) which gives extra special time, attention and separate classes for USMLE, PLABs etc. Many students apply for these exams from universities all over Pakistan but usually the ones from AKU form the majority of those who pass due to having had better resources as well as being the cream of medical candidates generally.
 
How did you come up with,,, "most Indian med students who flock abroad for residencies and fellowships after their medical schooling (MBBS) are typically from mediocre med schools".
Most Indian docs I know,who have moved to Us/western nations are pass out of Aiims, n other top med unis..
Why,,,, probably coz unlike others professionals like for example engineers n such,,,, docs have to appear in competitive screening exams before being eligible to practice outside the home country.
So it makes sense tht aga khan docs successfully move to greener pastures.
Indian docs from top med schools flocking abroad was a thing of the past. Majority of my extended family are into the medical field with several of them in their residencies/fellowships. We've been looking at the resident/fellows history of programs they're applying to so they could rank their ERAS match accordingly and most current Indian residents/fellows are from Tier-II schools while the few pakistani residents/fellows I came across all happen to be from Aga Khan
 
N why do they flock abroad,,, that's a pretty rich coming from someone who himself prefers to live away from home country.
But Nyway,,, let memake a wild guess,,,, hmmmm maybe it's money.
 
Practicing medicine abroad pays better than it does in Pakistan, that's a given. The reason you see most IMGs to be ex-Aga Khan students is because Aga Khan is the only medical university that I know of in Karachi (I'm a pre-med myself prepping for the MDCAT right now) which gives extra special time, attention and separate classes for USMLE, PLABs etc. Many students apply for these exams from universities all over Pakistan but usually the ones from AKU form the majority of those who pass due to having had better resources as well as being the cream of medical candidates generally.
Makes sense, but if an AKU grad sets up his own practice, wouldn't they make more money than abroad? Some Indian docs who have their own practices and affiliations with large hospital systems make crazy amounts of money which only top neuro/ortho/CT surgeons can dream of in the US.

My other question is why do AKU folks still opt to go abroad when there is little to no change to get into surgical specialties or even competitive non-surgical fields like cards/derm/GI?

Also, I suppose AKU also has some exchange programs with hospitals/med schools abroad and what is the extent of exposure to complex cases and variations when it comes to AKU vs the rest?
 
Indian docs from top med schools flocking abroad was a thing of the past. Majority of my extended family are into the medical field with several of them in their residencies/fellowships. We've been looking at the resident/fellows history of programs they're applying to so they could rank their ERAS match accordingly and most current Indian residents/fellows are from mediocre schools while the few pakistani residents/fellows I came across all happen to be from Aga Khan
I am medical professional,,, I know more thn 5dozen UG's from top medical colleges,,,, who r preparing for usmle/plab n such exams,,,, some of the well connected ones even bribed through thr intershpintershp to prepare. I guess this year thr will be even more candidates aspiring to go out,,, coz of the fiasco govt. made out of covid n the NEETUG/PG exam circus.
Even gold medalists(post grads) from AFMC r leaving. N u r saying what?
 
N why do they flock abroad,,, that's a pretty rich coming from someone who himself prefers to live away from home country.
But Nyway,,, let memake a wild guess,,,, hmmmm maybe it's money.
I'm not a doc and I agree coming abroad was in search of better opportunities. I'm trying to understand why top med schools grads intend to come abroad where they might have better prospects at home
I am medical professional,,, I know more thn 5dozen UG's from top medical colleges,,,, who r preparing for usmle/plab n such exams,,,, some of the well connected ones even bribed through thr intershpintershp to prepare. I guess this year thr will be even more candidates aspiring to go out,,, coz of the fiasco govt. made out of covid n the NEETUG/PG exam circus.
Even gold medalists(post grads) from AFMC r leaving. N u r saying what?
Dude! why are you getting so worked up. Never did I deny that top med grads from India are going abroad...but the % is relatively lower when you compare it with AKU
 
Most Indian med students who flock abroad for residencies and fellowships after their medical schooling (MBBS) are typically from mediocre med schools. Med students from AIIMS (top med school in India with campuses in various cities) and other high ranked state med schools tend to pursue their careers in India itself

Aga Khan is the top Medical School in pakistan. I've noticed pretty much every IMG (International med grad) resident of pakistani origin in the US and mostly in UK did their med schooling from Aga Khan. While there is a stark difference in the medical infra between both countries which motivates top med students in India to not go abroad, Is there a reason why Aga Khan students prefer pursuing their careers abroad? Literally 9 out of 10 IMG residents of pakistani origin are from Aga Khan

I personally believe they could make bigger bucks in the home country itself given they graduated from the country's top med school with a scope of pursuing the most competitive surgical fields like neuro/ortho/plastic/CT surgery while here in the US (or UK), they have to resort to less competitive specialties...they definitely can't get into any surgical field in recent times since they're solely reserved for students who did their med school in the US
Various reasons force them settle overseas.

1- beaurucratic screw ups and bullying

2- mandatory 10 years service to make it to the next pay scale for professionals inducted via provincial service exams that too based on seniority and not performance ( that's what iam aware of )

3- now a days its pretty hectic to establish private clinics given the 19-20000 yearly intake of m.d's both from local and foreign medical colleges.


My friend who's a pharma manager told me that many doctors have approached him to help them establish a clinic
 
beaurucratic screw ups and bullying
you mean for getting into a residency/fellowship in AKU or setting up their own gig?
mandatory 10 years service to make it to the next pay scale for professionals inducted via provincial service exams that too based on seniority and not performance ( that's what iam aware of )
What's the % of those inducted via regular approach...I believe they should still be the majority right! Also, is there any reserved quota for someone like international students who don't need to compete in the entrance?
now a days its pretty hectic to establish private clinics given the 19-20000 yearly intake of m.d's both from local and foreign medical colleges.
How is the payscale if they get into top corporate hospital systems? Is it not good enough to keep them at home?
is this ur another indian brain fart or you will share some links or research to prove ur point?
Dude this is my own observation...I'd suggest not to see everything with a sense of hatred n negativity. I'm not belittling nor ridiculing anyone...here's a list of programs offering residency and fellowships. If you have the time, you can scan thru each of them and several residents/fellows of pakistani origin that you might come across primarily tend to be from AKU

I have no idea how many grads AKU produces each year but I'm only trying to understand why the number is disproportionate when it comes to AKU vs the rest in sending students abroad. Post#3 by @Tango101 provides some clarification
 
you mean for getting into a residency/fellowship in AKU or setting up their own gig?
Witnessing their seniors and medical superintendent being grilled by gazetted clerks ac/d.m in most cases for satisfying their ego ain't worth it. Babus aren't even aware of the abc of health management and would still severely reprimand them for things they themselves have no idea about. And plz do take into account the "rebellious" nature of Pakistanis so , this abusive attitude many a times exploded right in their babu faces
Also, is there any reserved quota for someone like international students who don't need to compete in the entrance?
If You mean sitting in the medical license exam , its mandatory for every med graduate if he wishes to practice in Pakistan no matter if hes graduated from America
 
