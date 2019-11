Brandon, you need to counter check any US news relating to China. There has been too much propaganda concerning Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong.Concerning the OIC support for China, you need to know that the OIC actually believed the US propaganda earlier and inthey wrote a letter to China. That letter, among others, contained the following: https://www.oic-iphrc.org/en/dat ...Following this letter, China invited the OIC to send a delegation to Xinjiang to observe for themselves what the actual situation really is. After the visit, the OIC, in, made the following report:(Read item 20 in the following report: https://www.oic-oci.org/docdown/ ... )As you can see, this support for China does not come from anything else other than what the OIC delegation members saw with their own eyes and heard with their own ears in Xinjiang.Then, in late October 2019, at the United Nations, a group of 54 countries had the following to say (the ambassador for Belarus spoke on behalf of the 54 countries:Mr. President,Joint Statement on Xinjiang at Third Committee Made by Belarus on Behalf of 54 CountriesSo please stop listening to US propaganda (supported by US allies) and listen to what the rest of the world is saying. Better yet, pay a visit to Xinjiang and see for yourself.5.7k views · View 355 Upvoters · View Sharers-------------------Who are you going to listen to; those Muslim countries, or the country that bombs the Muslim countries, and detained Muslims without trial, and tortured them?Here are white christian policies across the Middle East------------------- @Beast and any other Chinese patriots. You are wasting too much time on defence. It doesn't work. The attacker always wins. You are vastly better served to ATTACK western credibility and expose their racism, hate, crimes against humanity - and do it all the time. Thread after thread. Lots of these trolls like f22, hamarita antidote etc are either kkk types or cia shills trying to create anti Chinese hate. They do this on all platforms - especially on reddit.com. Focus your attacks on whites. Don't fight against Muslims or Vietnamese or Indians. That's what they want you to do. Your #1 enemies are whites. No one else comes close.