Why didn't Bangladesh win a single medal in Commonwealth Games 2022, Birmingham?

Ahmed_Vohra said:



Did they boycott the games? Or just didn't participate because of what what Commonwealth Games represents?



Pakistan won 8 medals! (I think best CWG for Pakistan in some time).



India is clearly head and shoulders ahead of South Asian countries because their population and newfound wealth, but still lags way behind developed nations.



Even Sri Lanka with their economic turmoil managed to bag 4 medals! I'm not even going to mention other small island nations with populations of a few thousands who ended up winning the medals.



Why has the new Asian Tiger not won a single medal in CWG with their best economy in South Asia? Is this a topic that ever gets discussed in Bangladesh?



I please invite Bangladeshi and other South Asian members to discuss.



@Maula Jatt @HRK @Imran Khan @waz @El Sidd @Bilal9 @Black_cats @UKBengali @bluesky @Skull and Bones @Black Tornado @Wood @kaykay



Source: I am curious as to why Bangladesh didn't win a single medal in Commonwealth Games 2022?Did they boycott the games? Or just didn't participate because of what what Commonwealth Games represents?Pakistan won 8 medals! (I think best CWG for Pakistan in some time).India is clearly head and shoulders ahead of South Asian countries because their population and newfound wealth, but still lags way behind developed nations.Even Sri Lanka with their economic turmoil managed to bag 4 medals! I'm not even going to mention other small island nations with populations of a few thousands who ended up winning the medals.Why has the new Asian Tiger not won a single medal in CWG with their best economy in South Asia? Is this a topic that ever gets discussed in Bangladesh?I please invite Bangladeshi and other South Asian members to discuss.Source: https://www.birmingham2022.com/medals Click to expand...

Who cares as what matters is hard economic power at the end of the day.BD Taka against dollar is 95Pakistan Rupee against dollar is 225That is what counts in terms of a country's comprehensive national strength buddy and not some silly medals!