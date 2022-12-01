What's new

"Why did you stop my car? I will hold the court here"

ATC judge blocks Motorway, gets Motorway police officer suspended

https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=698606708202216

The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) has reportedly suspended two patrolling officers for barring an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge from accessing the Sialkot Lahore Motorway (M-11) in foggy conditions
According to reports, the M-11 motorway was closed to traffic three days ago owing to fog-related reduced visibility. However, at 8:30 AM, ATC Judge’s official vehicle and his security protocol convoy forced their way onto the motorway near the Muridke interchange.
Consequently, two NHMP patrolling officers, Shakir Ali and Haider Ali, stopped the Judge’s convoy at the next interchange and fined the Judge for violating rules and risking others’ lives by driving in low-visibility conditions
 

