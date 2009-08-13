What's new

Why did turkey allow Dostum to return?

Khan vilatey

Feb 11, 2020
I am a huge supporter of our Turkish brethren and truly love them and their attitude towards Pakistanis hence I am surprised and perplexed by Turkish logic in their role in Afghanistan. I do not understand their desire , first the assurance to NATO to defend .Kabul airport, then asking the taliban not To fight and now allowing Marshall Dostum to return to Afghanista, I do not understand this logic, can someone help me understand better

Imad.Khan

Imad.Khan

Sep 24, 2015
I am a huge supporter of our Turkish brethren and truly love them and their attitude towards Pakistanis hence I am surprised and perplexed by Turkish logic in their role in Afghanistan. I do not understand their desire , first the assurance to NATO to defend .Kabul airport, then asking the taliban not To fight and now allowing Marshall Dostum to return to Afghanista, I do not understand this logic, can someone help me understand better

k

k
Its actually pretty simple, they want the Turkification of Afghanistan.
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

Dec 17, 2014
I am a huge supporter of our Turkish brethren and truly love them and their attitude towards Pakistanis hence I am surprised and perplexed by Turkish logic in their role in Afghanistan. I do not understand their desire , first the assurance to NATO to defend .Kabul airport, then asking the taliban not To fight and now allowing Marshall Dostum to return to Afghanista, I do not understand this logic, can someone help me understand better

k

k
All politics are domestic. They have constituents back home that see this as their opportunity to connect with their ethnic Turkic brethren, and expand their influence; politically, economically, and possibly militarily. Turkey has leveraged its locations, so it turns in other directions to improve its prospects for growth. There are a lot of mining opportunities for Turkish firms if they can get a slice of the rare earth mineral and other minerals mining contracts in Afghanistan. They are hedging to be as “neutral” as possible (although this perception seems to be failing as they have started training ANSDF commandos and sent back Dostum) and a facilitator for all sides so their investments are assured to gain them contracts no matter who wins in the end.
 
PakAlp

PakAlp

Sep 27, 2007
Millions of people in Afghanistan are of Turkic community so Turkey wants to form a close relationship with them, This is a great move for Turkey. Pakistan is also doing the exact same, forming close relationship with the Taliban whom they support, even though 70,000+ Pakistanis were killed by the same Taliban variant group called TTP. Its all about interest i guess. Iran is also doing the same.
 
BRAVO_

BRAVO_

Apr 12, 2015
turkey is trying to establish good relations with America and prior they offered to administrate Kabul airport since it is the single direct point of contact form afghanistan to rest of world and have a great significance but then Taliban send negative signal now they are trying to force taliban to agreed upon turkish demand but i guess its late now .. as this time Taliban played smartly they are controlling all supply lines, dostam own home has been burnt and entire province has fall .. regrouping of his forces will take time until then everything will change
 
