Why did turkey allow Dostum to return?

Khan vilatey said: I am a huge supporter of our Turkish brethren and truly love them and their attitude towards Pakistanis hence I am surprised and perplexed by Turkish logic in their role in Afghanistan. I do not understand their desire , first the assurance to NATO to defend .Kabul airport, then asking the taliban not To fight and now allowing Marshall Dostum to return to Afghanista, I do not understand this logic, can someone help me understand better



All politics are domestic. They have constituents back home that see this as their opportunity to connect with their ethnic Turkic brethren, and expand their influence; politically, economically, and possibly militarily. Turkey has leveraged its locations, so it turns in other directions to improve its prospects for growth. There are a lot of mining opportunities for Turkish firms if they can get a slice of the rare earth mineral and other minerals mining contracts in Afghanistan. They are hedging to be as “neutral” as possible (although this perception seems to be failing as they have started training ANSDF commandos and sent back Dostum) and a facilitator for all sides so their investments are assured to gain them contracts no matter who wins in the end.