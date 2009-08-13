Why did turkey allow Dostum to return?

Khan vilatey
FULL MEMBER
- Feb 11, 2020
- 1,125
- 2
- Country
-
- Location
-
I am a huge supporter of our Turkish brethren and truly love them and their attitude towards Pakistanis hence I am surprised and perplexed by Turkish logic in their role in Afghanistan. I do not understand their desire , first the assurance to NATO to defend .Kabul airport, then asking the taliban not To fight and now allowing Marshall Dostum to return to Afghanista, I do not understand this logic, can someone help me understand better
k
k