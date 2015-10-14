Why did so many Muslims fight for Germany in WW2?

1. Germany wasn't a colonial power and wasn't involved in killing of millions of people in Africa and south asia which British and french did2. after WW2 french killed million in Algeria for examplea and 100, 000s else where3. this led to Germany being popular in india and africa, which coincidentally were Muslim majority areas4. Having said that British had the most Muslim recruits from India, my wife grand father was in prison for 5 years in japan for example5. British policies of destroying crops to stop it in falling to japan led to millions dying of starvation in india