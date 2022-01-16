Why did PM Hasina conspired to kill 57 army officers on 25/ 26 Feb. 2009?

Imran Khan said: it was not conspiracy BDR guys was living miserable life they even sale vegetables and army officer were acting like kings . BD have long history of mutiny man . BDR did nto even have proper uniforms and gear . Click to expand...

You are completely wrong. You are talking about some vague things that the BAL party cronies repeat always. Do you think BDR Jawans killed the officers just because they were eating vegetables?No, it was the BCL cadre and RAW agents together who opened fire and the normal BDR people did not even know why someone is firing.You have to see the photographs (I have seen them on the day of carnage) to know who was those BDR Jawans withunder the helmets?A few days before, Sohel Taj, the state home minister was ordered to bring 19 sets of uniforms from Sylhet by a helicopter without knowing the purpose. Later, he resigned and left for America. The Heli pilot was also later killed in a fake accident.All the govt reports are fake chronology. Can you tell why a minibus with 7 young people was allowed to enter through the gate and to the front of Durbar Hall? When the captured officers were forced to walk out of the main door they fired at general Shakil and a few others.This initiated other killings by other agents. The vehicle immediately left after the killing. I have seen its photograph.You have to go through the video and still photographs to understand the depth of the matter. Hasina Bibi is certainly involved. Without her express permission, no one would have dared to organize such a carnage.In order to avoid hanging by the rope, she has stolen votes in the last two elections. Now, the time is ripe to bring out the truth and hang the perpetrators.