Why did PM Hasina conspired to kill 57 army officers on 25/ 26 Feb. 2009?

A big question remains to be made public is who conspired to the BDR carnage on 25 to 26 February 2009? Who was the main conspirator and who undertook the mission? All fingers point at Hasina Bibi as the main conspirator. Her cousin Sk. Taposh (Present Dhaka South Mayor), Mirza Azam, Nanak, and some others in the BAL close circle organized the operation.

Any killing has motives. So, what were the motives behind hatching this conspiracy?

1) Hasina hates the military because some of its members killed her father and almost all her family members. She wanted to take revenge on this organization by killing the officers.
2) BDR since Pakistan time has been led by the officers from the army. EPR was the name during the Pakistan time. With BA sharp-witted officers leading the brave BDR, it became a formidable force quite capable to offset Indian or Burmese attacks.

It re-captured one area called Padua from the BSF in 2001 that it vacated the next day because of intervention by PM Hasina. But BSF/ IA then attacked another Border outpost (BoP) with 400 troops to revenge the insult. This Boroibari BoP was manned by 13 BDR troops. They fought valiantly and IA troops fled the scene with 93 dead of which 16 bodies were found in the BD land.

This alarmed India and its Chmcha Hasina Bibi. When re-elected in 2008 (?), she conspired to create rifts between BA officers and BDR Jawans so that they become suspicious of each other. BAL terrorists like Taposh, Mirza Azam, and Nanak organized the crime.

The Army Chief of Staff Moeen U Ahmed kept silent because he was offered Presidentship of the country. Another Mir Zafar Ali Khan.

youtube.com/watch?v=F0FJ-rCGqEY

1642306237648.png
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
62,233
2
124,583
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
it was not conspiracy BDR guys was living miserable life they even sale vegetables and army officer were acting like kings . BD have long history of mutiny man . BDR did nto even have proper uniforms and gear .
 
Imran Khan said:
it was not conspiracy BDR guys was living miserable life they even sale vegetables and army officer were acting like kings . BD have long history of mutiny man . BDR did nto even have proper uniforms and gear .
You are completely wrong. You are talking about some vague things that the BAL party cronies repeat always. Do you think BDR Jawans killed the officers just because they were eating vegetables?

No, it was the BCL cadre and RAW agents together who opened fire and the normal BDR people did not even know why someone is firing.

You have to see the photographs (I have seen them on the day of carnage) to know who was those BDR Jawans with head Bandana or ill-fitted uniforms, or with long hair under the helmets?

A few days before, Sohel Taj, the state home minister was ordered to bring 19 sets of uniforms from Sylhet by a helicopter without knowing the purpose. Later, he resigned and left for America. The Heli pilot was also later killed in a fake accident.

All the govt reports are fake chronology. Can you tell why a minibus with 7 young people was allowed to enter through the gate and to the front of Durbar Hall? When the captured officers were forced to walk out of the main door they fired at general Shakil and a few others.

This initiated other killings by other agents. The vehicle immediately left after the killing. I have seen its photograph.

You have to go through the video and still photographs to understand the depth of the matter. Hasina Bibi is certainly involved. Without her express permission, no one would have dared to organize such a carnage.

In order to avoid hanging by the rope, she has stolen votes in the last two elections. Now, the time is ripe to bring out the truth and hang the perpetrators.
 
