Why did PM Hasina conspired to kill 57 army officers on 25/ 26 Feb. 2009?

A big question remains to be made public is who conspired to the BDR carnage on 25 to 26 February 2009? Who was the main conspirator and who undertook the mission? All fingers point at Hasina Bibi as the main conspirator. Her cousin Sk. Taposh (Present Dhaka South Mayor), Mirza Azam, Nanak, and some others in the BAL close circle organized the operation.
Any killing has motives. So, what were the motives behind hatching this conspiracy?
1) Hasina hates the military because some of its members killed her father and almost all her family members. She wanted to take revenge on this organization by killing the officers.
2) BDR since Pakistan time has been led by the officers from the army. EPR was the name during the Pakistan time. With BA sharp-witted officers leading the brave BDR, it became a formidable force quite capable to offset Indian or Burmese attacks.
It re-captured one area called Padua from the BSF in 2001 that it vacated the next day because of intervention by PM Hasina. But BSF/ IA then attacked another Border outpost (BoP) with 400 troops to revenge the insult. This Boroibari BoP was manned by 13 BDR troops. They fought valiantly and IA troops fled the scene with 93 dead of which 16 bodies were found in the BD land.
This alarmed India and its Chmcha Hasina Bibi. When re-elected in 2008 (?), she conspired to create rifts between BA officers and BDR Jawans so that they become suspicious of each other. BAL terrorists like Taposh, Mirza Azam, and Nanak organized the crime.
The Army Chief of Staff Moeen U Ahmed kept silent because he was offered Presidentship of the country. Another Mir Zafar Ali Khan.
