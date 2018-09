I was going through Pakistan Senate's official Hansard and I found a surprising question from 29th August 2018.PTI Senator Samina Saeed asked Pakistan's new Defence Minister Pervez Khattak details about number of cross LoC firing and Pakistani army and civilian casualties due to it. A pretty standard question in Parliaments around the world.But astonishingly the new Defence minister provided her with only details about Civilian casualties and did not provide an Iota of information about Pakistan Army casualties along LoC despite the Senator clearly asking for those details.Here is the full and unedited Question and Answer:*Question No. 76 Senator Samina Saeed:(Notice Received on 22/05/2018 at 2:25 PM) QID: 34588Will the Minister for Defence be pleased to state:(a) the number of violations committed by Indian forces on the lineof control (LOC) during the current year; and(b)and civilians martyred as a resultof the said violations?Mr. Pervez Khattak: (a) A total of 1686 x Ceasefire Violations alongLOC have been committed by Indian Army since 1 January, 2018 to date.(b) 23 x Civilians have embraced Shahadat and 136 x civilians sufferedinjuries due to ceasefire violations committed by Indian Forces since 1 January, 2018to date.Link: http://senate.gov.pk/uploads/documents/questions/1535521195_746.pdf Can any senior Pakistani member give a proper reason as to why this happened?