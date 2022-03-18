Why did Pakistanis decided to keep Thier pre-islamic surnames while Muslims in rest of the South Asia didn't?

Sainthood 101
Jul 24, 2021
Why did Pakistanis decided to keep Thier pre-islamic surnames while largely Muslims in rest of South Asia didn't?
You rarely see Muslims of Bangladesh, India even Sri Lanka with Thier pre Islamic sir names
All of them pretty much use first name as last or minority use foreign name
and are generally aggressively against this whole buisness of clans/caste (we are agressivelly against this too)/tribes
While here you seem to find people using Thier pre isalmic sir names
It's an interesting phenomenon on how eventhough we are all Muslims of SC but we devaloped in a different way compared to other Muslims of south Asia
How did it happen? Why did Muslims in rest of the south Asia just did a complete 180 degree turn?
Why didn't we followed Thier example?
@Talwar e Pakistan , @Joe Shearer ,@Indus Pakistan ,@DrJekyll ,@Novus ordu seclorum ,@Bilal9
