Why did Pakistanis decided to keep Thier pre-islamic surnames while Muslims in rest of the South Asia didn't?

perhaps trying to be original, and fundamental, having nothing to be proud of, leads to reverting to the previous. everyone needs something need to have something to take pride. and distinction and high esteem. caste system provides them at least something to enjoy being distinctive and elated from the rest.

secondly, it is not unislamic as well to use such surnames.

Once people get something more importance due to their worldly gains they will use the new names based on new classes or organizations. many new surnames are already there which are just coined recently.

Better education will lead to better development and evolution, We still need to do a lot in this regard. Once we will have genuine education we will evolve into better people as a whole.

Names and surnames are for only recognition in Islam, not to deprive others of any rights.