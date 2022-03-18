Why did Pakistanis decided to keep Thier pre-islamic sirnames while Muslims in rest of the South Asia didn't?

Nothinf wrong with it. Infact Pakistanis are number one in rejecting and Keeping distance from their Forefathers and Heritage. Wheatas keeping heritage and Kinship has nothing to do with religion.

Our non muslim forefathers were not Opressors Anti Muslim Warlords like Meccans. They were peacefull people who converted by their free will.

But our religious clergy have convinced us that every conversion is similar to Meccan conquest and we should treat and forget our preIslamic history Similar to how Early muslims rejected meccan triditions.

Identity Crisis at its peak in Pakistan.

we dont own history likr Harrapa , Texla ,Sindh , Indus Valley , Punjab , Shardah ruins etc. Saying its Kafir past and will run away to desperately claim kinship to Muhammad bin qasim Arabi , Muhammad Fateh Osmani Turki or Ahmad Shah Afghani. While these modern Indians are just Ruthlessly claiming every historic relic in subcontinent under the HINDU brand and we are letting them do it.

Infact letting India using the word HINDUSTAN on any forum was very very worng by Pakistan. They must have kept India or Bharat only. We just gave away our history to Modern Hindutva Cult.

Multiple cultural identity is normal. Its nothing wrong.

You can be a proud Muslim , Proud Punjabi , Proud sindhi , Proud decendent of Kelashis , Baltis , Indus Valley people at the same time.