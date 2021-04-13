Why did pakistani crime rate fall drastically post 2014 ?

I was going through crime statistics of pakistan and saw that Crime or Crime reporting underwent a drastic fall from 2014 to 2015.
Can anyone tell me the possible reasons for that ?
If you study the Graph we find that this fall is not Natural so either the crime is not being reported, or the police is not registering the crime or some drastic improvement has taken place in the Legal system that deals with crime.
Here is the data,
Pakistan Crime Rate & Statistics 1990-2021
Intentional homicides are estimates of unlawful homicides purposely inflicted as a result of domestic disputes, interpersonal violence, violent conflicts over land resources, intergang violence over turf or control, and predatory violence and killing by armed groups. Intentional homicide does...
www.macrotrends.net