Why did pakistani crime rate fall drastically post 2014 ?

haha, ch*** indian can't digest any positive news from Pakistan, was probably looking for the stat, to comment in some useless thread. Says it's not "natural". Today, people have more access to smartphones compared to 2014, if a crime happens, its more likely to see limelight than before. The reason is, we curbed the terrorist, criminal support that was coming from our neighbors. MQM was tamed and Indian support was cut, now you rarely see mobile grabbing/snatching incidents.



Now, you rarely see, robbery in broad daylight on gunpoint. Things are going great, every uber/kareem, delivery person has a smartphone. It's all natural, if its too complicated for your go-mutra brain then complain to your government. Maybe they will, find other ways to support the criminal/separatist scum in Pakistan, because currently they seem to be more than neutralized.