Why did pakistani crime rate fall drastically post 2014 ?

Andhadhun

May 10, 2019
I was going through crime statistics of pakistan and saw that Crime or Crime reporting underwent a drastic fall from 2014 to 2015.

Can anyone tell me the possible reasons for that ?

If you study the Graph we find that this fall is not Natural so either the crime is not being reported, or the police is not registering the crime or some drastic improvement has taken place in the Legal system that deals with crime.

Here is the data,

Pakistan Crime Rate & Statistics 1990-2021

Intentional homicides are estimates of unlawful homicides purposely inflicted as a result of domestic disputes, interpersonal violence, violent conflicts over land resources, intergang violence over turf or control, and predatory violence and killing by armed groups. Intentional homicide does...
Reichsmarschall

Reichsmarschall

Feb 16, 2016
Because in May 2014 HRH Narinder of house Modi , First of his name, Lord of Gujjrat, King of the 29 States and protector of 7 union territories was elected as PM of India. It's his hard work and commitment towards peace which brought down crime rate in Pakistan.
 
Asfandyar Bhittani

Asfandyar Bhittani

Jan 2, 2017
There is a symbiotic relationship between militancy and criminals. Militant networks (some political parties too) were involved in kidnapping, burglaries etc to raise money for their groups. Karachi operation around that time severely impacted these networks. Karachi went from 6th position on World Crime Index in 2014 to 103rd in 2020.
 
Daghalodi

Daghalodi

Oct 12, 2009
Death Professor

Death Professor

Sep 3, 2018
haha, ch*** indian can't digest any positive news from Pakistan, was probably looking for the stat, to comment in some useless thread. Says it's not "natural". Today, people have more access to smartphones compared to 2014, if a crime happens, its more likely to see limelight than before. The reason is, we curbed the terrorist, criminal support that was coming from our neighbors. MQM was tamed and Indian support was cut, now you rarely see mobile grabbing/snatching incidents.

Now, you rarely see, robbery in broad daylight on gunpoint. Things are going great, every uber/kareem, delivery person has a smartphone. It's all natural, if its too complicated for your go-mutra brain then complain to your government. Maybe they will, find other ways to support the criminal/separatist scum in Pakistan, because currently they seem to be more than neutralized.
 
Andhadhun

May 10, 2019
That sounds like a reasonable explanation. How long did this operation last ?

Also what is the share of Karachi to the total crime reported in pakistan ?

I think the share of karachi to the GDP of pakistan is around 25%. Would its share in crime be around the same ?
 
waz

waz

Sep 15, 2006
Pakistan has a among the nations with the lowest crime rates in the world, in line with other Asian nations.
Regular crime does not happen aside a few areas that happen to be in one or two major cities.

As a poster has mentioned militancy and trafficking gangs have been hit hard, so the resulting fall in crime was expected.
 
arjunk

arjunk

Apr 16, 2020
Operation Zarb e Azb started mid 2014, and its success against terrorists also affected their criminal gang connections.

In Karachi, for example, someone could get kidnapped and no-one would know who took them. Until the next day, when their family would get a call from Waziristan and find out it's TTP asking for ransom.
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

Mar 14, 2017
As mentioned by other members it coincided with the crack down on teror networks. Terror networks use criminal activity to fund their day to day operations. As the networks got cracked down on, criminal activity fell drastically. Before these operations some cities in Pakistan were as dangerous as any other in the world because of the actions of these terrorists and their criminal associates.

Karachi especially suffered as it's home to a tenth of the population. Uzair Baloch was arrested finally in 2015, crackdown on MQM started in 2013. That party ran Karachi like a mafia gang.
 
Andhadhun

May 10, 2019
Crimes in Major cities get reported and registered. Those in rural parts rarely gets registered.

I have seen you tube videos of people in pakistan going around with private security carrying machine guns and AK 47 etc. How common is that ?

As a side note, Crime in Bangladesh too seems to have a drastic fall post 2014. That seems like a strange coincidence.

Bangladesh Crime Rate & Statistics 2000-2021

Intentional homicides are estimates of unlawful homicides purposely inflicted as a result of domestic disputes, interpersonal violence, violent conflicts over land resources, intergang violence over turf or control, and predatory violence and killing by armed groups. Intentional homicide does...
www.macrotrends.net www.macrotrends.net


If you look at pakistani and BD crime rate before that, you see some sort of consistency. Post 2014 the change is sudden.
 
