Why did Pakistan send 8 acquired US Naval Frigates back?

Signalian

Signalian

Aug 18, 2015
Aug 18, 2015
7,640
234
20,973
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
Can somebody explain why did only a lease agreement?was lease a good idea? how did it benefit PN?

Pakistan acquired 8 US Frigates in 1989 but sent them back to US around 1994.

Untitled.jpg


4 X Brook Class Frigates transferred to Pakistan in 1989; disposed of by Navy title transfer to the Maritime Administration, 28 March 1994

1. Brook
2. Talbot
3. Richard L page
4. Julius A Furer.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brooke-class_frigate

4 X Garcia Class Frigates were subsequently leased to Pakistan but transferred back in 1993–4 before being sold for scrap.

1. Garcia
2. Brumby
3. O'Callahan
4. koelsch

http://destroyerhistory.org/coldwar/garciaclass/
 
Last edited:
ebrahym

ebrahym

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2015
2,155
0
1,767
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
well as I understand they were taken back by US when Pakistan denied to roll back their nuclear program
USS Brumby (FF-1044) - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia
On 31 March 1989 Brumby was decommissioned and leased to the Pakistan Navy the same day, where she was commissioned as Harbah. However, following Pakistan's refusal to halt its nuclear weapons program, the lease was cancelled in 1994. She was returned to United States custody on 9 September 1994 and stricken from the Navy Register the same day.Brumby was sold for scrapping for $635,602.50 ($1.01 million today) on 9 September 1994 to Trusha Investments Pte. Ltd
 
Signalian

Signalian

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Aug 18, 2015
7,640
234
20,973
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
Pakistan also acquired four US Naval Destroyers in start of 1980's but they were decommissioned before 1994 otherwise they would have been sent back to US like Frigates.

Untitled 1.jpg
 
ebrahym

ebrahym

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2015
2,155
0
1,767
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pakistan did got them , correct.
i do not actually know the reason for this but i am guessing that they were not leased as with frigate but probably bought or accepted in aid , if this true than US had no claim over them as with frigate whose lease was cancelled
but i repeat i dont know much about them destroyers.
 
Falcon26

Falcon26

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 24, 2015
2,365
3
6,517
Country
United States
Location
United States
Was sent back due to the Pressler embargo. Real question is why did Pakistan not keep these ships as collateral for the embargoed F-16s?
 
Thorough Pro

Thorough Pro

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 23, 2008
13,205
-19
12,957
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
they were acquired on a term lease with the expectation that at the end of the lease US would sell them to Pakistan, but that didn't happen due to changing geo politics at that time.


AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 8, 2009
34,481
66
37,137
Country
Pakistan
Location
China
That would require huge balls of steel - and our steel mills is closed for exactly 30 years

the_magician_ball_412x539.gif


We had benazir at that time and she was a women (My comment may appear sexist ) but we lacked a good strong leader in government is what I mean to say

Benazir Bhutto was the 11th and 13th Prime Minister of Pakistan
  • Serving in office 1988–1990
  • Serving in office 1993–1996.
  • 100% no balls - Was busy fighting corruption charges

We also had this guy -

Nawaz shairf. A veteran politician and industrialist, he previously
  • Served as Prime Minister from November 1990 to July 1993
  • Served as Prime Minister from February 1997 to October 1999.
  • His balls of steal were in offshore locker room

He was busy making offshore , companies during 90s to move his funds over as exposed by Panama Leaks. He was not bothered about "ships" - "Ships, what ships? he said; All I see is offshore accounts, quickly tell me about my money transfer."


Had we not "rented and returned the ships" today we might have been operating 20-25 ships


Guess who is in Command again ? Nawaz "The Reek" Sharif

He can't even articulate an idea , he reads his lines from a paper clip like a 7 year old in school
Does anyone thinks for a moment this man can demand the ships , as compensation for F16
PARCHI-RETURN-PKG-22-10.jpg


Bablu here was 10 year old and he was 10-20 Million owner of 2-3 offshore companies
He was also busy with money making instead of doing his home work , for grade 5
1060176-hussain-1457251398-991-640x480.gif
 
Last edited:
fatman17

fatman17

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Apr 24, 2007
30,710
85
36,422
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Sanctions imposed in 1989. Ships were US property.
 
tarrar

tarrar

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 29, 2008
7,535
-1
4,331
Country
Pakistan
Location
Bahrain
US tried its very best for Pakistan to shut down their Nuclear program, so US started to do what they do best, which fooling but it didn't work.
 
Genghis khan1

Genghis khan1

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 22, 2015
4,831
1
6,435
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
2e9e4424a5ad2b3d13495323fafe993b.jpg
 
Alphacharlie

Alphacharlie

BANNED
Jan 29, 2012
1,570
-6
2,473
Country
India
Location
Bhutan
Your Navy Leadership were Smart-- They had will to Hold these Frigates as Collateral.

But the Ordinance and Engineering FOCs would have Highlighted who will give Weapons to fire when existing store is Over ??

Engineering FOC who have Highlighted these Matured Vats of Whisky would need Lots of Care as were in 3rd Decade
What is the Point in Increasing Cost Keeping a White Elephant.....

Trump Card - Pakistan should have Held Balls of Yanks by Saying, we are giving them to China or Return our Money.
I am certain Zardari would have done some fingering too ?
 

