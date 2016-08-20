Why did Pakistan send 8 acquired US Naval Frigates back?

Can somebody explain why did only a lease agreement?was lease a good idea? how did it benefit PN?
Pakistan acquired 8 US Frigates in 1989 but sent them back to US around 1994.
4 X Brook Class Frigates transferred to Pakistan in 1989; disposed of by Navy title transfer to the Maritime Administration, 28 March 1994
1. Brook
2. Talbot
3. Richard L page
4. Julius A Furer.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brooke-class_frigate
4 X Garcia Class Frigates were subsequently leased to Pakistan but transferred back in 1993–4 before being sold for scrap.
1. Garcia
2. Brumby
3. O'Callahan
4. koelsch
http://destroyerhistory.org/coldwar/garciaclass/
Pakistan acquired 8 US Frigates in 1989 but sent them back to US around 1994.
4 X Brook Class Frigates transferred to Pakistan in 1989; disposed of by Navy title transfer to the Maritime Administration, 28 March 1994
1. Brook
2. Talbot
3. Richard L page
4. Julius A Furer.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brooke-class_frigate
4 X Garcia Class Frigates were subsequently leased to Pakistan but transferred back in 1993–4 before being sold for scrap.
1. Garcia
2. Brumby
3. O'Callahan
4. koelsch
http://destroyerhistory.org/coldwar/garciaclass/
Last edited: