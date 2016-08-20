Why did Pakistan send 8 acquired US Naval Frigates back?

Falcon26 said: Was sent back due to the Pressler embargo. Real question is why did Pakistan not keep these ships as collateral for the embargoed F-16s? Click to expand...

Serving in office 1988–1990

Serving in office 1993–1996.

100% no balls - Was busy fighting corruption charges

Served as Prime Minister from November 1990 to July 1993



Served as Prime Minister from February 1997 to October 1999.

His balls of steal were in offshore locker room

busy making offshore

That would require huge balls of steel - and our steel mills is closed for exactly 30 yearsWe had benazir at that time and she was a women (My comment may appear sexist ) but we lacked a good strong leader in government is what I mean to saywas the 11th and 13th Prime Minister of PakistanWe also had this guy -Nawaz shairf. A veteran politician and industrialist, he previouslyHe was, companies during 90s to move his funds over as exposed by Panama Leaks. He was not bothered about "ships" - "Ships, what ships? he said; All I see is offshore accounts, quickly tell me about my money transfer."Had we not "rented and returned the ships" today we might have been operating 20-25 shipsGuess who is in Command again ? Nawaz "The Reek" SharifHe can't even articulate an idea , he reads his lines from a paper clip like a 7 year old in schoolDoes anyone thinks for a moment this man can demand the ships , as compensation for F16Bablu here was 10 year old and he was 10-20 Million owner of 2-3 offshore companiesHe was also busy with money making instead of doing his home work , for grade 5