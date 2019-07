Donald Trump is the man who openly declared Jerusalem as the capital of Pisrael, who has been hunting down Muslim immigrants forcing them out of the Western countries ever since he took charge of the office and has been cunningly chalking out a plan to attack Iran so that the entire Muslim world could be destabilized.



Why has our Prime minister accepted his invitation to visit him? And in order to appease him, our government had to put Hafez Saeed under arrest before the visit which has caused quite a stir on social media against this government. It makes no sense to me. Was there any need for our leader to accept Trump's invitation? Nothing good will come out of it.

