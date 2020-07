How has India ended up so isolated?



This is what they used to say about Pakistan not getting any foreign help in a conflict but how have they ended up in that same situation themselves?



I found Indians clutching straws desperately over the last couple of months looking for some pro-Indian articles from Western media but none came. When some random articles came here and there, by then Indian Government had already renegged it's claim on the surrendered territory.



Also notice, how Russia did not approve the military spares until after India surrendered.

