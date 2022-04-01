What's new

Why did Imran Praise India ? Its This !

P

Pajeet

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Feb 22, 2022
95
0
131
Country
India
Location
India
We all heard PMIK Say this :



And this happened Yesterday, Jaishankar Slams EU/UK - Right on their face - YES - face - to face :


External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has defended India's decision to get "good deals" for energy supplies amid volatility in global markets, saying European countries are among the biggest buyers of Russian oil and gas.​


news24online.com

India-Russia Deal: Jaishankar slams western hypocrisy over buying Russian oil

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has defended India's decision to get "good deals" for energy supplies amid volatility in global markets, saying European countries are among the biggest buyers of Russian oil and gas.
news24online.com news24online.com


@Areesh @Windjammer
 
Salza

Salza

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 20, 2014
8,473
-1
13,401
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Stupid , he meant that US/EU doesn't imply India that pressure which they do to us every now and then. US doesn't give threats to India unlike Pakistan. In other words, hypocrisy of US and biasness against Pakistan.

India is always given an easy pass and in advance.
 
Trango Towers

Trango Towers

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 29, 2016
18,289
-6
21,462
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Salza said:
Stupid , he meant that US/EU doesn't imply India that pressure which they do to us every now and then. US doesn't give threats to India unlike Pakistan. In other words, hypocrisy of US and biasness against Pakistan.

India is always given an easy pass and in advance.
Click to expand...
Because India is a big importer of US good and now even military hardware. Pakistan is moving away
 
P

Pajeet

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Feb 22, 2022
95
0
131
Country
India
Location
India
Salza said:
Stupid , he meant that US/EU doesn't imply India that pressure which they do to us every now and then. US doesn't give threats to India unlike Pakistan. In other words, hypocrisy of US and biasness against Pakistan.

India is always given an easy pass and in advance.
Click to expand...

What Imran said what.. India has an Independent Policty. Tahts it.
A week Later,, our EAM says.. Listen EU,we import 1% oil from russia... dont lecture us on oil imports.. your own Imports have increased in March.. that was said with UK representative sitting right beside him.

The phrase... to call spade.. a spade. lol.
 
P

Pajeet

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Feb 22, 2022
95
0
131
Country
India
Location
India
Salza said:
He really meant is, India is allowed to do so. Where as Americans get bonkers whenever we make a decision that is deviating American line.
Click to expand...

Did you even watch the video. Please do it.
Quote Unquote :

"Mai Hinustan ko Daad Deta Hu, Jisne hamesha apni Azad Policy rakhi hai"

Where did he question allowance ? he infact went to state how India despite beinga QUAD member, still buts Oil from Russia and who works FOR ITS PEOPLE.

Do you have issues in understanding your own language ?


www.dawn.com

PM Imran’s statement on India’s foreign policy ‘most bizarre’: Shehbaz

"India, particularly under Modi, has accused Pakistan of terrorism, opposed CPEC & hurt our interests globally," says Shehbaz.
www.dawn.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

D
Israel, US, UAE, India agree to launch joint economic forum
2
Replies
26
Views
1K
SuvarnaTeja
S
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
UK foreign secretary to highlight reducing strategic dependency on Russia during India visit
Replies
4
Views
148
lastofthepatriots
lastofthepatriots
beijingwalker
Xi Jinping provides Putin lifeline with 30-year gas deal after Germany Scholz cuts Nord Stream 2
2
Replies
15
Views
843
Han Patriot
H
INS_Vikrant
Chinese foreign minister arrives in India on an unannounced visit
2
Replies
16
Views
626
SuvarnaTeja
S
D
Israel, India to build 10-year defense cooperation plan
Replies
6
Views
521
alphapak
alphapak

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom