Why democracy doesn't work in Pakistan and other developing countries and why we should implement a monarchy

Democracy doesn't work in Pakistan and a lot of other "developing countries" and we should abandon it for these reasons.

  1. Democracy works best in a nation state. A nation state is where the whole country is made of one ethnicity or one ethnic group. Although you could argue that Pakistan is a nation state because all the people in Pakistan are related genetically, the reality is many people only identify with their "sub-ethnicity". When you have a parliament with mixed ethnicity members, they all want to gain more autonomy and independence and we can see many political parties divided by ethnicity rather than actual political ideology. Pakistan has to rely on religion to keep people together and Islam is the only thing keeping this country from falling apart. The Ottoman Empire had to abandon their first attempt at creating a constitutional monarchy because they had too many ethnicities.
  2. Tribal mentality. A good portion of the population of Pakistan is not "educated". Most of the members on this forum have gone through some sort of western education so we have a different worldview than the village/tribal people of Pakistan. Although you could argue that there are more educated people in Pakistan than there are uneducated ones. Uneducated people reproduce more so they will always be a large portion of the population. One of the prerequisites for a functioning democracy is a high level of individualism among the population. Tribal people do not see themselves as individuals, they see themselves as part of their tribe/ethnicity. Therefore, it is easy to manipulate a lot of people's votes by just bribing or threatening the tribal chieftains or Zamindar land owners.
  3. People in Pakistan want a strong central figure to look up to. It is easy to cheat the government when it is just a bunch of corrupt politicians arguing and yelling. But People would think twice if the government was represented by one person. This has been proven by studies done in the Scandinavian and Arab kingdoms.
  4. Corruption. There will always be corruption in a democracy. Europe and America regulate this corruption and call it "Lobbying". They allow it because if they don't, people will be doing illegally and be much worse. Also their systems of democracy are much more centralized than Pakistan so they can actually get stuff done. However, corruption is so rampant in Pakistan that if we legalize it, nobody will care because we can't enforce the law because of this corruption.

So with all these problems, what is the alternative? Nobody wants a dictatorship. Instead, we should implement a semi-constitutional monarchy like Jordan has. Why a monarchy? Because a monarch is inherently uncorrupt able, his interests align with that of the state. He will be able to keep a check on corruption and make sure the parliament is giving what is good for the people and not just what they want. Some of the best countries in terms of stability, economic growth and happiness are monarchies. Just look at the Scandinavian countries like Sweden, Denmark and Finland. He will also provide a strong military figure that people can look up to and trust. Even if you are not a fan of military rule, you have to admit some of the most stable times in Pakistan was under leaders like General Zia ul Haq.

"A monarch? But isn't that backwards and undemocratic?"

This is what we call a genetic fallacy. Just because something is old doesn't make it bad and just because something is new doesn't make it good. Anyways, some of the top countries on the democracy index are monarchies. A monarch is not a dictator that can do whatever he wants. He has to follow the law and in a constitution monarchy, he can be deposed with a 2/3rd majority vote and/or a fatwa from the Grand Mufti or other top religious figurehead.
 
I agree, but we wouldn't work under a monarch or dictator either. Our nature is that if you give a few too much, they'll abuse it to hell and leave the rest of society to sink.

However, at a broader level, we as a civilization didn't give any thought into what political system would actually work for us. We just copied and pasted from our most recent overlord.

As a result, we end up with collective bipolar disorder by trying to reconcile what our religion and culture says on one hand, and how democratic institutions and norms work on the other hand. There's always a clash, and bad actors (religious and secular alike) exploit it to create division and instability.

Without going into super specific details, I do know that Pakistanis can appreciate the concept of 'right and wrong' more so than nitty-gritty technicalities (a feature of democracy and dictatorships).

So, no matter who the leader is -- be it democratically elected or a dictator -- if they do something wrong according to a common reference point (agreed upon by Pakistani society), we should be able to remove them without any problems. If you institute that one line of thought, the rest (our political system, etc) will emerge naturally and will work for us.
 
