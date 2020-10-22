What's new

Why couldn't Islam eliminate homosexuality from Afghanistan?

Vikki

Jan 31, 2018
A while ago I was reading about Bacha Bazi culture in Afghanistan..
It intrigues me why do Afghans not abhor the practice which is punished by death in islam(homosexuality) .
I know it is deep rooted in their culture..but its been more than 1300 years islam came to Afghanistan..Why is this practice not looked down upon or why are peolle who engage in it not punished by death?
The article mentioned Taliban banned the practice but it came back after 2001.
To my surprise , keeping the boy sex slave is a symbol of status among some tribes it seems.
I remember vividly Babar in his Autobiography mentioned that he fell in with a boy instantly in a market place .
An emperor with foibles

Dilip Hiro’s Babur Nama describes the emperor as a man of many shades
The revised Afghanistan criminal code: an end for Bacha Bazi?

The war in Afghanistan has led to a resurgence in the practice of bacha bazi, or ‘boy play’ in Afghanistan. Sayed Jalal Shajjan discusses the inefficacy of allied and local forces in s…
Itachi

Itachi

Aug 27, 2013
It's a cultural problem, always have been.

Islam isn't a exterminator, it's a reformer. You don't want to change? Well, there's people across the valley, river or whatever where you can go and be like them. :D
 
